Journey Gz Takes New Trip Along The “Wrong Side”

Journey Gz is back with his new heartfelt EP titled “Heart of The Trenches.” Mixing his pain with the pleasure of some heartfelt melodies, Journey Gz is prominent for his creative flows and lyrical similes throughout his memorable anecdotes. Heart of The Trenches is a five-track soothing EP; with quality produced tracks with catchy hooks such as “Wrong Side.”

“Wrong Side” is a relatable track of the EP, hence the many losses in 2020; the death of his grandmother. As an artist consistently on the grind, there is no telling where an urban artist’s path may lead them. And the many ups & downs within our urban communities have been included in this EP. Struggling with his Demons states “Journey Gz,” he doesn’t want to get caught up on the Wrong Side and go down the wrong road of mobbing for ends meet. The melodic blend of his talents is his artistic truths and proves that his Heart of The Trenches EP exudes quality and fine-tune tracks.

Previously released “Toxic Love” music video is his leading single off the Heart of The Trenches EP and featured on Thisis50 and more. Sidebar Journey Gz’s upbringing has emerged his musical ear with R&B, Hip-Hop, and instrumental rhythms inspired by both parents.

Take a listen below and watch the “Wrong Side” official music video :

EP Tracklisting

Know My Name Toxic Love Wrong Side Who You Love Make It Out

Stream and Listen Here: https://journeygz.lnk.to/HOTT

