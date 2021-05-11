KyForShort Discusses Writing Her Own Bars And Taking Over The Rap Game

KyForShort sits down with AllHipHop to discuss her upbringing in Paterson, her favorite artists, her new singles “Da Guy” and “Sittin Pretty,” who’s in her DMs, goals, studio essentials and more!

KyForShort is not here to play games, she’s here to prove she’s one of the hardest females in the rap game. Hailing from Paterson, New Jersey, the singer, and rapper comes from truly humble beginnings. Her mom single-handedly took care of Ky and her 5 siblings. But from the struggle comes newfound strength, and Ky’s here to shake up the music industry with that same energy.

She states, “I’m unique with it, I don’t think there’s any female rappers that sound like me. I’m not inspired by any female rappers. I don’t have my own sound, my own flows. I’m more into male rap, I think I rap more like a guy ‘cause I be talking my big s###.”

Now thriving in sunny Los Angeles, KyForShort unleashes her newest single titled “Da Guy,” which follows her last banger “Sittin Pretty.” When it comes to the independent grind, Ky thrives in the studio — and she plans on staying there perfecting her craft until she reaches the top.

AllHipHop: What was it like growing up in Paterson, New Jersey?

KyForShort: It was crazy. I grew up with a single parent, my mom has 6 girls so 5 siblings. I was the middle child so she had my little sister, it was crazy. I’ve been through the struggle my whole life. I didn’t come from a silver spoon or wealthy family. I watched my mom lights off, dealing with crazy… living with grandma, having to move around, just the struggle for real. It was crazy.

AllHipHop: When did music come into play?

KyForShort: I’ve been into music my whole life. When I was younger, I used to write songs and sing them to my family, not even knowing what I was talking about. When I was in like middle school, I used to sing in the back of the class. I’d get kicked out of class for writing songs in my notebook instead of taking down the notes. All the school plays, I’d always sing. For Black History Month, I’d get a role in the play so I could sing and perform in front of the whole school. I’ve been into music my whole life, I’m just now starting to take it seriously last December.

AllHipHop: What happened last December that made you take it serious?

KyForShort: It was one night, we’re chillin’. I was drunk. I pulled up on my bro like “what’re you doing?” He said “I got a studio, you could pull up.” I said “cool.” Pulled up, I was recording something just for fun but everybody was going crazy. “Yo, you need to really rap for real. You need to take music serious.” I said “okay,” so I started going to the studio. Every other day, I was literally in the studio. I’d stay the night at the studio recording for fun, it was fun. I felt in place, so I started taking it more serious.

AllHipHop: Who are your favorite artists currently?

KyForShort: My favorite artist right now is Megan The Stallion, because she be talking her big s###. Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Polo G, DaBaby, I like that type of music. Those are my top artists, I can bump that s### all day, they be talking crazy. Those are my favorites.

AllHipHop: Nitt says you have an interesting story, what happened?

KyForShort: Are we talking tea or are we talking…? [laughs] Before I came to Jersey, I was dating this rapper guy. I won’t say his name, he’s from Flatbush, New York. He’s a big rapper in the industry. We met in the studio. I wasn’t even on him, he was really on me. He’s rapping, making his songs. I said “I rap too, wassup?” He encouraged me that night to keep going. He said it was hard, it’s fire and I got potential. This was a year ago so I was nearly fresh to recording and everything. He said “keep going, you got potential.” Now when he come home, he can see me on TV. [laughs]

AllHipHop: When did you come to Cali?

KyForShort: July 26th, 2020. I came for vacation and I stayed, I never went back. I called my family like “guys, I think I’m going to move to Cali,” because I felt so in place. Where I came from, there’s no opportunity in Paterson. Paterson got a lot of talent, but there really is no opportunity. Where my family comes from, once you make it out, why would you want to go back? It was more so that, so I’ve been here ever since.

AllHipHop: What do you like about Los Angeles?

KyForShort: Everything, just the vibe. The land of the rich and famous, it’s everything. The vibe, I love everything about it. The weather the most, the trees. The palm trees, that’s my favorite part. The whole vibe is lit as f###.

AllHipHop: What’s the inspiration behind your name?

KyForShort: My real name is N’kyszjiah, so I just put KyForShort. Instead of just saying Ky, KyForShort is different and unique.

AllHipHop: “Da Guy” out now! How are you feeling?

KyForShort: I’m feeling ready. Everybody’s f###### with it. Shout out to my bro King Vamp, he’s from Paterson as well. He’s an upcoming artist, I believe he’s about to get signed. I hit him up like “we need to work, we’re both from Paterson.” He was out in Cali, hit him up and said we need to get in the studio. We made 2 bangers. One of them is called “After Me,” it’s going to be coming out soon.

AllHipHop: Bring us back to that recording session.

KyForShort: It was lit, he’s really outgoing. He don’t even write, he went into the booth and was spitting, I’m like wait, let me get my bars right. Let me go back in my phone and get my bars together ‘cause he was going crazy.

AllHipHop: Can we expect a visual?

KyForShort: Yes, soon. I’m going to drop a visual for “Sitting Pretty,” which was my first single that I put out. We’re going to do a visual for “Da Guy” as well, real real soon.

AllHipHop: What inspired “Sittin Pretty”?

KyForShort: “Sittin Pretty” is my vibe, that’s what I do. I never gotta do too much, I really be sittin pretty. “P#### good and I got my own money so I’m ready.” It’s really facts, you gotta listen to the words. It’s really facts.

AllHipHop: Talk about the getting money and the independent grind.

KyForShort: You gotta get your money sis! That’s all you gotta do is get the money. However you get it, you gotta get the money. If you were to go broke today, nobody’s really gonna give you what you need. You gotta get your money, don’t give a f### about what anybody got to say. People get judged everyday, the biggest people in the world get judged everyday. Get your money. Make sure you get your money, period. From these nggas, get your money too. Make sure you get it, go in their pockets. I’m telling you, better get these nggas’ coins.

AllHipHop: What’s your take on the music industry?

KyForShort: As far as making and writing music, it’s really easy because I’ve been into it my whole life. It comes naturally. It’s the exposure. You can be known where you’re from, your friends and family can know you, but you have to really go hard so everybody can know “oh, she’s hard. She’s working for real.” You gotta be hard on yourself and really go all in. The music industry is a crazy game, it’s real odd you’re gonna make it. It’s a lot of people in the industry. The greatest have been making music years ago and are still greats today, it’s crazy. You gotta work hard and be passionate about it. If you want it, go after it. Go all in.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

KyForShort: I have younger sisters, they’re still in Jersey so they have dreams as well. I want the girls mostly to know that anything’s possible. I came from the struggle, like really down bad. The worst that you can imagine, my whole life I was living until I moved to California. I want them to know anything is possible. Chase your dreams, be confident, be nice to people. Be nice, be kind, be genuine. Genuine people are really is rare to find. Anybody who knows me for real, everything I do is really from the heart. I’m big on that: genuine, loyalty, ‘cause people be lacking that s###.

AllHipHop: Team Cardi or Nicki?

KyForShort: I’m definitely here for team Nicki because we can relate more. Nicki is about her flows, she can switch her flow up. She writes her own music which is very important to me, I write all my music. Songwriter I don’t deal with, all the stuff I write is from me. Nicki’s the bomb, she gets you in your bag. She’s the whole 9. Cardi’s fire too. I like Cardi B’s music but it’s Nicki Minaj, come on.

AllHipHop: Favorite Nicki Minaj song?

KyForShort: Honestly, it’d be either” Barbie Tingz” (I love the song), or the most famous “Itty Bitty Piggy.” “I was on the plane with the Wayne,” I was 12 years old listening to that song. It’s definitely been Nicki for years.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

KyForShort: A drink, for sure. Some 1942, I need that. I need some hookah and some snacks. Oreos are my favorite, M&Ms, chips, not so much candy. I don’t eat candy that much, but that’s the top. Some Oreos, hookah, and a drink, I’m good to go. I be spitting bars all night, I’m ready.

AllHipHop: What motivates you in the studio?

KyForShort: More the vibe.I like to connect with my engineer, shout out to B Royal. I f#### with him heavy, he’s dope. He records all my stuff since I came to Cali. You know when the engineer can really bop with your s###? ‘Cause an engineer is gonna do his job. When they really engage in it and really put in their all into it, that’s what really motivates me. I like to connect with the engineer for sure. I don’t really like people in my studio session either because why are you here if you’re not gonna tell me “oh say this?” Put your input, don’t just sit there.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next music-wise?

KyForShort: I’m definitely gonna be dropping albums. I’m coming strong. I dropped some singles to give y’all a tease of how I’m coming, but the album’s going to be crazy. All of them, multiple. Let them know.

AllHipHop: Is there a name yet or no?

KyForShort: My first album I want to call I Made It. I have this song I wrote for the intro song, it’s about everything I’ve been through so people can connect to me on a personal level. When they look at you, they say “okay she’s pretty, she raps.” It’s a lot of pretty b###### that rap, but you need to really know me for real so you can see why I go so hard with this rap s###. This is all I have, music is really all I have. I mentioned that in a song too: if it’s not music, I really have nothing else. This s### is really in me, I have no choice but to do music. The album’s definitely going to be deep. I’m going to do a singing R&B album, a rap album, then a mix with half and half.

AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

KyForShort: My biggest goal is I really want to move my family out the hood, for sure. I actually came to Cali because my grandmother passed away, she was the heart of the family. It’s crazy I won’t be able to move her out. [tears up] I want to move my family, I have a big family. My mom has 6 girls, my aunt has 3 kids. My 2 cousins have a bunch of kids. It’s going to be room for all of them. My aunt got a cat, she don’t got no kids but she got a cat. I want my family to live somewhere nice, rent-free. Don’t want to have to worry about nothing.

AllHipHop: What do you have planned for your birthday on May 23rd?

KyForShort: We’re getting spicy. I want to do yacht vibes, mansion party, bad b######, rich n*ggas, all that good stuff. 1942, weed, hookah, just vibes. I want to do some fun s###. I want to do it real big because I never had a party on any of my birthdays. When I turned 21, it was quarantine so I couldn’t even go anywhere. Now I’m about to be 22, ready to turn up. Ain’t nobody coming to my party if they don’t got a gift.

AllHipHop: Who’s in your DMs?

KyForShort: Ooh, let me see. This is getting spicy. Let me be cautious, I’ma go down. No Cap, that’s for one. Let me go down, it’s a few. On my last birthday, Tee Grizzley wished me a happy birthday. That’s just a few, I ain’t saying too much. I’ma leave it at that.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

KyForShort: I want y’all to know I’m coming hard and strong to take over this rap s###. You b###### in the industry, y’all okay but you don’t really got bars. Come on now, I be really waiting. When I hear some female rap, they don’t got bars. If they can make it, I know when I come in this s### it’s mine now. Giving the b###### a run for their money. You b###### gotta go harder, y’all need a ghostwriter or something ‘cause KyForShort is coming. You better be ready!