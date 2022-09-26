Meet Lil Hiddy: Next Up Out Of Philly

AllHipHop spoke with Lil Hiddy about his new music, roots in Philly, goals, and more!

Lil Hiddy wants to become one of the biggest stars, and he’s here to showcase his talent to the rest of the world and beyond.

The rising star has been making music for 5 years now, and is excited as ever to be unveiling his highly-anticipated debut EP via the Nuvizion Entertainment imprint.

In describing himself, he states he’s “a rap artist from Uptown Philly and an aspiring actor. I love getting dressed up, repping my city and staying in my own lane.”

In order to stand out in the music industry nowadays, you have to have a different sound… and that’s exactly why Hiddy is here to stay. It’s his diversity and ability to keep switching things up that keeps adding fuel to the fire, and he continues to elevate with each release. In fact, he looks up to Lil Durk and Lil Baby, referring to them as “team leaders.”

He currently has his debut single “Richard Millie” in radio rotation gaining traction everyday as well as, another song from his upcoming EP, entitled “Oh!” which has quickly become a fan favorite.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Lil Hiddy: I describe my sound as universal, but I can also dip into other lanes depending on my emotions and what I’m going through. It’s basically about how I’m feeling. I probably write a sad song if I’m feeling sad or turn up if I’m feeling excited. Just going through my many emotions.

AllHipHop: You’re from Philly, how does that play into your life and career?

Lil Hiddy: Philly has influenced my writing a lot. Philly plays a lot into my life and career because if I didn’t go through the hardships, breakups, ups and downs, I wouldn’t choose to be rapping right now. If I were not from here (Philly) or dealing with what I’m dealing with, I wouldn’t have the passion for making music. Philadelphia is my co-writer.

AllHipHop: Biggest influences?

Lil Hiddy: My biggest influences are Kur and Lil Uzi because they are big and from my city. I know Kur personally. He’s been my mentor, and I always look up to him like a big brother. He influenced me. Lil’ Uzi has his own style and his own flow. I look up to Lil Uzi. My other influences are Lil’ Baby, Lil’ Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, and Nocap because of the unique sound they bring to the rap game. My last big wave of influence would be 50 Cent because he was able to transition from hip-hop to acting. I look up to 50 Cent too, but I’m focusing on rapping right now. I definitely want to act someday.

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was for real?

Lil Hiddy: I’ve been rapping since I was little, but I never knew I’d take rap seriously. I realized this music thing was real when my brother got locked up. We started rapping together, and we always used to talk about the luxuries of being rich and what we would do if we had a lot of money and the chains we would get and all that cool stuff. When he got locked up, I felt like I had to take over and accomplish our dreams. I just had to go crazy really quick, that’s when I realized this was for me.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

Lil Hiddy: When I was young, people on the block used to call me Hotty or Hiddy because my name is Jahid, so it has stuck with me ever since.

AllHipHop: Your newest single “21” ft. KUR out now, how are you feeling?

Lil Hiddy: I feel great about the song because I got the biggest artist in Philly to hop on it! It’s a good experience and you can feel the energy when you listen to the song.

AllHipHop: What inspired the record? How’d the collab come about?

Lil Hiddy: I wasn’t really feeling the song when I initially recorded it because it was out of my element, but then my manager sent a pack of songs to Kur, and he (Kur) chose that song. Kur messed with it, sang my lyrics back, and then hopped on it. Ever since then, it’s been history. We were all like, this is the one.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take away from the record?

Lil Hiddy: This record is a vibe. I just want fans to go crazy and dance to it. Play it at every cookout, at clubs, just turn up with your friends and such. It’s a fun song. I want fans to play it at events and go crazy with their people.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

Lil Hiddy: I need a lot of things, but the top 3 are Essentia water. Every once in a while, I need people in the studio to motivate me and turn me up, probably the guys, and I need some good weed.

AllHipHop: Goals for yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

Lil Hiddy: My first goal is to get myself and my family out of the hood and put my sisters in better schools, so they don’t have to go to neighborhood schools. My other goals are to win a plaque for a platinum record and #1 hit and put everybody around me in a position to win.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

Lil Hiddy: You can expect more songs, more singles, and, by the end of the year, a whole crazy mixtape. That’s what everyone should expect. That’s my goal. I plan to be one of the greats!