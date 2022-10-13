Luke Reyvn Is Back With His Powerful and Noteworthy Release To Date

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop spoke with Luke Reyvn about his new release and what it means to him.

Luke Reyvn just released his newest single and visual for “Money Pies,” and this might just be his most powerful and noteworthy release to date.

The rising star straddles the genres of pop, alternative, and R&B, creating his own lane in today’s oversaturated music industry. His music is not only relatable, but it might just have you dancing and turning up in the mosh pit at one of his live shows.

“Money Pies” pays homage to Luke Reyvn’s complicated past, but ends with a moment of triumph that exudes inspiration and hope. From his teenage years, Luke has always struggled with legal run-ins, family issues, mental health, and even dropped out of college.

After making the conscious decision to clean up and turn his life around, he was able to step into his purpose: becoming the superstar musician he always dreamed of being.

AllHipHop: What inspired “Money Pies”? What were you going through recording it?

Luke Reyvn: “Money Pies” is a reflection of where I’m at in life. I wanted a song that felt super energetic and fun while capturing the feeling of accomplishment.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take away from the record?

Luke Reyvn: I want to inspire my fans to chase their dreams no matter what other people say, and to celebrate their accomplishments no matter how big or small.

AllHipHop: How toxic are you?

Luke Reyvn: Using the word “toxic” really just represents that sometimes in life you have to put yourself first in order get things done, and that people may think about you a certain way, but don’t understand what it takes to make those hard decisions to find success in your life.

AllHipHop: How would you describe “Money Pies”?

Luke Reyvn: “Money Pies” is a fun term for a huge pile of money. I wanted the lyrics to be simple and fun while representing signs of traditional success in the modern world.

AllHipHop: What was your creative vision with the video?

Luke Reyvn: The video was designed to be super energetic and explosive while also giving off this weird mad scientist vibe. Using the idea that “making money pies” is some kind of crazy experiment.

AllHipHop: Best memory from shooting?

Luke Reyvn: The best part of shooting was while we were filming the scene of me pulling a real pie out of the oven, the camera fell in the icing and my filmer Evan almost had a heart attack. The camera was completely fine, which is what made it so funny!

AllHipHop: What’s one thing fans may not know about you?

Luke Reyvn: A lot of my fans have this idea that I’m this dark and mysterious character, where in reality I’m a super happy go lucky guy. Honestly, I’m super nerdy and spend a lot of my free time playing video games, watching anime, and debating conspiracy theories with my friends!

AllHipHop: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Luke Reyvn: In 10 years, I see myself as an internationally known artist who travels the world putting on massive shows and using my influence and financial success to create businesses and companies to help grow and develop up and coming artists.