Money Rod Discusses His Project “MONEY, POWER, RESPECT” Moving To Atlanta And More

Money Rod discusses his roots in Miami, his sound, how he got his name, the turning point in his music career, being a family man, and more!

Money Rod’s name says it all… and he does not play when it comes to his money.

On his newest single “Money,” he spits “wake up in the morning on my mind it be the money yeah. And we going hard, work all night until it’s sunny. And i keep a big rod, n#### won’t take nothing from me. Big drip on my wrist, yeah I’m Rod with the money!”

Born and raised in Miami, Money Rod has been obsessed with music since a young age, with his mom being one of his biggest motivations. Witnessing her strength and resilience in overcoming their circumstances from poverty to domestic violence, Money Rod was inspired to in turn find his own path in helping and impacting others.

Soon, music would be his outlet to express his deepest thoughts and emotions, with lyrics inspired by real-life experiences.

Inspired by the greats such as fellow Miami native Trick Daddy, Tupac, Master P, and Jay Z, Money Rod made the conscious decision in 2007 to pursue music as a full-time career. After the tragic loss of his godbrother, Rod’s hustler mentality kicked into overdrive… and now he’s gearing up to release his forthcoming project titled MONEY, POWER, RESPECT.

AllHipHop: How’s Atlanta treating you?

Money Rod: I’m in Atlanta. I love Atlanta, Atlanta changed my life for the better. Because everybody gets along, everybody tries to help you. I’m not from here, but I live here now.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Money Rod: Honestly, it’s universal, because it doesn’t have one direct lane. The world can vibe to it.

AllHipHop: How was it growing up in Miami?

Money Rod: It wasn’t the best, but it definitely taught me a lot. It was cool, I will always love Miami. I will always love my city. I became a man in Miami, Miami built me to be who I am today. It showed me how to get some type of money, no matter what it is you‘re doing. It showed me how to love. It showed me the people who are trying to hold you back, you gotta watch out for snakes. All that in a nutshell, it showed me a lot. I could never s### on my city, I love Miami.

AllHipHop: When did you decide to pursue music for a living?

Money Rod: I was 16 or 17 years old when I realized I could do it. I was the type of person who always used to freestyle when I was younger. My brother and my cousin used to always write stuff, they used to rap. I always looked at them like “damn I think I could do that, what they’re doing.” I started trying it myself. When I started freestyling in front of people, they’re like “yo, you’re dope!” I’m like “yeah whatever.” One day my homeboy and I were chillin’, he begged me to go to the studio. He kept asking me “let’s go to the studio, let’s go to the studio.” Nah man, I don’t wanna go to the studio. I wanna do something else. I got this little chick I’m tryna go see right now, I ain’t worried about no studio. That can wait until later.

Eventually, to make the long story short, the fifth or sixth time he asked, I said “you know what, there’s gotta be a reason this man keeps asking me to go to the studio.” So I went. I was freestyling in the studio booth because I wasn’t writing at the time either. I fell in love with it, I said “this is what I wanna do in life, before that I never knew what I wanted to do in life at that age.

AllHipHop: How’d you get the name Money Rod?

Money Rod: That came from the streets really, and that came from my homeboy’s big brother Dolla Bill who is my big homie. He started calling me Money Rod: “hey boy, your name Money Rod.” [deep voice] That’s how he’d speak. When he said that, it stuck with me like “damn I like that.” Salute to Dolla Bill.

AllHipHop: “Money” samples The O’Jay’s 1974 classic “For The Love of the Money.” What were you on recording this one?

Money Rod: That “Money” record right there was really inspired from my momma back in the days, she used to listen to that O’Jays record a lot. Not just her, the world used to listen to that record. That’s a classic. Me coming out as Money Rod, it’s only right to get the world introduced to Money Rod the proper way and come with the “money money money” record. My homeboy Rado told me like “yo man, I think you should do that ‘Money’ record. It’ll fit you perfectly.” I said “I think you right” and I ran with it, that’s what we did.

AllHipHop: What was your vision shooting the “Money” visual?

Money Rod: I can’t tell you it was my vision because I’d be lying, it was my director’s vision. When they presented it to me, I loved it so we ran with that. S###, cumonn!

AllHipHop: What can we expect from your forthcoming project, MONEY, POWER, RESPECT?

Money Rod: That’s on the way, the record “Money” is off that project. The reason I named it MONEY, POWER, RESPECT is because a lot of people in the world have power. For example, a teacher. Kids look up to the teacher. A teacher has the power to teach their students and they look up to them so they respect the teachers, because they want to learn. Overall no matter how you look at it, money comes with it. So it’s only right it’s MONEY, POWER, RESPECT. A lot of people have power. The judges have power, the doctors, lawyers, everyone has power some type of power. I’m all about respect, I’m a respectful person and I love people that respect me.

AllHipHop: Talk about working with Cinq Music.

Money Rod: Shout out to Diana, and Fotemah. Shout out to Cinq Music. My whole team is over there. To be honest, this is my first distribution deal I’ve had since I started doing music so I feel great. A real professional team, I’m excited about everything, and I feel blessed.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Money Rod: Family time. I’m a family guy. I have a wife and 3 kids: 7, 8, and 1. I’m with my family right now, I stayed in the car to do this interview. I’m at a 5-star steakhouse right now. We’re going to eat some lamb chops, fillet mignon. Just a day in the life, treating the family right now. I go out of town tomorrow to Miami for Rolling Loud.

AllHipHop: Are you performing?

Money Rod: No, I didn’t get booked for that show. I didn’t want to be booked right now because I need everybody to be singing that Money Rod record when I do hit that stage.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Money Rod: Rest in peace to my godbrother Reggie because he was one of the first ones to believe in me. me from day one. I always told him that when I make it out, we’re going to be great. I’m showing him right now today that it’s happening.