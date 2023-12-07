Playy Talks Grammy Nomination & New Single “Gold On My Lip” Featuring E.S.G.

AllHipHop spoke with Playy virtually, who was getting ready to attend 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s Welcome 2 ColleGrove listening party. Read below as we discuss his sound, how he contributed to “My Chick Bad,” the new release, studio essentials and more.

Who remembers “My Chick Bad” by Ludacris and Nicki Minaj? The song was a moment in time, released 14 years ago in 2009. And if there’s one thing about hit songs, it’s important to pay homage to the producers and songwriters behind-the-scenes who contributed to the record. Insert Playy, who co-wrote and was featured on “My Chick Bad,” which earned him his Grammy nomination.

Hailing from Texas and representing H-Town any chance he can, Playy has been surrounded by music since he can remember. At age 16, he relocated to Atlanta and began working with Mike WiLL Made-It—and the rest was history.

To date, Playy has worked with endless greats such as Kelly Rowland on “Work it Man.” But now, he’s focused on his own artistry. Most recently, Playy unveiled his newest single and visual for “Gold On My Lip (G.O.M.L.).” The song features Houston legend E.S.G. of the Screwed Up Click and Spark Dawg, paying tribute to Grillz and his hometown of Houston.

AllHipHop spoke with Playy virtually, who was getting ready to attend 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s Welcome 2 ColleGrove listening party. Read below as we discuss his sound, how he contributed to “My Chick Bad,” the new release, studio essentials and more.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your sound?

Playy: I’d explain my sound as you never know what you’re gonna get. That’s the best way to explain it, because I can do so much. I can do from Afrobeat to pop to R&B to rap as a writer. You never know what you gon’ get with me.

AllHipHop: I saw I know you moved to Atlanta at 16. How’d you get tapped in with Mike WiLL?

Playy: That’s funny, man. I was going to school out here. I went to Wheeler High School for my senior year out here. I don’t know if it was the rival school, but he went to the high school nearby my school. We met from me doing parties in the area. I met him, we got cool. We did my school football team theme song, like they came out to. He did the beat, I did the song. Back in high school, so that was pretty dope.

AllHipHop: Did you get your start more behind-the-scenes, before doing your own artistry?

Playy: Yeah I’d say that, because the “My Chick Bad” record really popped it off for me. So yeah, I was behind-the-scenes more before that record popped off.

AllHipHop: “My Chick Bad” with Ludacris and Nicki Minaj is timeless. How’d that happen?

Playy: I was in a studio with Traxster, he’s the producer of the record. Real dope producer. I was in there with him, working on records for myself. He had the beat going, I laid the hook down. We screwed it. I had to leave the studio without me finishing the verses, so it was just the hook and open verses. I left and forgot about the record, to be honest. A couple months later, he called me and said “Yo, Ludacris was just in the studio. He was going through beats and the ‘My Chick Bad’ one came up and he wanted it.” I said give it to him! He can take it. He can have it. He kept me on the hook, he put Nicki on it. History from there.

AllHipHop: How’d it feel when he put Nicki Minaj on it? That’s huge.

Playy: Oh yeah, I was blown away by the whole record. Because I didn’t expect it to do anything when I made it. When I heard him on it, by itself, he smashed it and then when I heard Nicky on it, I was like, “Oh gosh.” This is gonna be crazy.

AllHipHop: How’d it feel to get a Grammy nomination for it?

Playy: It was dope. I didn’t expect nothing from “My Chick Bad.” Even for Ludaacris to pick it up, that was my blessing right there. I was blessed with that. For it to get nominated for a Grammy, that was overwhelming. I loved it.

AllHipHop: Did you celebrate?

Playy: Oh yeah. They invited me to the red carpet. I got plaques for it, it’s really dope. A lot of stuff, I don’t have to show for it. But that, I have to show for it. That was a big blessing.

AllHipHop: How was it working with Kelly Rowland?

Playy: That was back when I was signed with Rodney Jerkins. I was always in the studio writing, and Kelly Rowland came in to work with him. She was in there to work with him. He called me in the studio to introduce me, because I was just signed to him and we really clicked it off. I’m from Houston, she from Houston. We was in there vibing. I played her some of my records. She played the “Work It Man” record, I got on it and it made her album. That was super dope.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

Playy: In the beginning, I was a real jokester. I’m older now, but I was a real jokester. I was real good with the ladies as well [laughs].

AllHipHop: Talk about your new song “Gold On My Lip (G.O.M.L.).” What inspired that?

Playy: I just wanted to do something to show love to the culture of Houston. We gold grills out there. Platinum grills, all types of grills. That’s the cool part of the culture. I got E.S.G. on it, he’s a legend in Houston. Shout out Swishahouse. I was in Atlanta, ran into him. He came to my hotel room. I had the studio set up in there, he heard it and he laid his verse down right there on the spot.

I reached out to Spark Dawg, which he’s from Killeen, Texas as well, but he lives in Atlanta too. He’s known as the hood dentist, so it was only right for me to get him on the second verse as well. He killed his verse, Spark is really dope. If you seen the video, he’ll pull up anywhere you want to grill and he did our grill in the club. We shot it at SXSW and he did our grills in the club.

AllHipHop: How big is the grill culture out there in Houston?

Playy: It’s huge! If you’re a rapper, you definitely got a grill or two. If you don’t, you had one. Especially in Houston. It’s a big culture, everybody rocking with it.

AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot?

Playy: I have to say them letting us record it in the bar, because usually they be tripping about you bringing cameras. But they let us bring the camera in. The bartenders, everybody in the club got in on it. Tat was the dope part.

AllHipHop: What do you want people to get from your story?

Playy: To never give up. Keep going, it’s never too late. No matter what people tell you, it’s never too late on your dream. Keep going no matter what nobody say. Stay at it. It’s gon’ happen eventually, especially if you want it as bad as you want it.

AllHipHop: Three things you need in the studio at all times?

Playy: I need me some good gas. I definitely need me some candles so the vibe right. And good beats [laughs]. I need some good beats in there so I can get to work.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Playy: I’m a new father, I got a son. I love kicking it with the twin. If I’m not chillin’ with him, I’m playing basketball. Bowling. I like anything that keeps me active. I like to stay active a little bit.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

Playy: A whole lot of new music. I got albums ready to go, we trying to figure out the right times to drop. I got singles ready to go, we trying to figure out the right times to drop. I’m working with @DGreenFilmz, he’s filming with a lot of people out of the Houston area. A lot of people right now, but he’s really dope. I got a lot of videos on the tuck with him. I’ll be performing at SXSW this year as well.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself as an artist at this point in your career?

Playy: I want to get another Grammy nomination. That would be great for myself. Just to keep going and doing what I’m doing.