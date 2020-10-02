Q Da Fool Is Serving ‘Dope Ona Spoon’

(AllHipHop Breeding Ground)
Q Da Fool isn’t worried about the fame, he’s creating music for his dedicated fanbase. Growing up in the Prince George County area of Maryland, real name George Hundall got his start as part of rap collective Pakk Boyz Gang before turning his focus to his solo career. Having gone through the ups and downs that come with life in the streets, which includes run-ins with the law and multiple jail sentences, Q makes music inspired by real-life experiences — pouring his heart and soul into his raps.
Speaking on his upbringing int he DMV, Q states, “Everything was good. As you get older, you start making bad decisions. You gotta deal with the bad decisions ever since.”
Now signed to Roc Nation, Q raps about his come up, creating bangers chock full of motivation and game for all those who listen. Beyond creating music for people to relate to, Q isn’t afraid to step outside the box
He proudly reps his own Rich Shootas label, which he hopes will one day become the next Cash Money or Bad Boy. Earlier this year, he landed a standout feature with Shoreline Mafia on “Gangsta & Sippas,” which had us lit all the way from the West Coast to the East Coast.
Now, he returns with his new single “Frozen,” holding fans over until the release of his forthcoming debut album Dope Ona Spoon.
AllHipHop: You just released “Frozen,” who or what inspired this one?
Q Da Fool: It’s going crazy, they f##king with it. It’s moving fast in the DMV, everybody’s eating it up. Just to give my fans new music. It’s more inspiration behind the DMV, giving them something new.
AllHipHop: Do you play CoD or just NBA 2K?
Q Da Fool: I just play 2K, that’s it. 2K and Grand Theft Auto. It’s a basketball game, I like the competition.
AllHipHop: You have Peewee as a feature on your forthcoming debut, he influenced a lot of the artists out now.
Q Da Fool: I’ve been listening to Peewee since I was young forreal, so I had to get him on my album. I sent him the song, I went down to A to do the video. It was lit, we linked up. We turned the video up. Peewee got his own little strand called Sprinklez. I got to smoke on that, that s##t was pressure. It was cool, we were politickin’.
AllHipHop: How much are you smoking in a day?
Q Da Fool: An ounce. It be more than a gram so probably 16 or 17 joints.
AllHipHop: How’s the weed in the DMV?
Q Da Fool: There’s really no dispensaries. The weed be good though, we still be having California weed.
AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?
Q Da Fool: A good vibe, some good weed, and me. That’s it, that’s all I need. I don’t drink no liquor. I don’t like liquor.
AllHipHop: You don’t sip either?
Q Da Fool: Nah, not forreal forreal. Sometimes.
AllHipHop: Where’d you get the title, Dope Ona Spoon?
Q Da Fool: It’s something I’d started when I came home from jail. I always said I was Dope Ona Spoon, so I stuck with it. I knew I wanted to drop a tape called that, but I ended up making it my album.
AllHipHop: You came up with the concept in jail?
Q Da Fool: Yeah, I was locked up when I was 18. I came home when I was 20, I’ve been home 3 years now. I’m 23 now.
AllHipHop: What was going through your head behind bars the last time?
Q Da Fool: I’d come home and get turned up more than I did the last time. I was more focused on not getting high, being around a whole bunch of friends. Really doing me, staying true to myself.
AllHipHop: How’d you link with Mulatto?
Q Da Fool: Through my management, him reaching out and knowing other people’s manager. She’s hard. I really don’t be working with female artists like that. It’s not that many female artists in the DMV, so I wasn’t even thinking like that. He put me on, said I should do that. We about to do a video and link up. We want to do a video.
AllHipHop: What do you like about her?
Q Da Fool: She’s young, she’s hard. She gives you them vibes, she’s next up forreal.
AllHipHop: You actually went to high school with Rico Nasty, how was that?
Q Da Fool: Growing up, s##t we was cool. We was in art class together, we always used to talk. Art class was the class before lunch, that’d be the last class I go to then I wouldn’t go back to school. I’d skip. We’re always cool.
AllHipHop: What was it like seeing her career skyrocket the way it did?
Q Da Fool: Man, that sh-t hot. That sh-t had my mother talking about it. When I was locked up, she kept telling me about it: “Rico Nasty doing this, Rico Nasty doing that.” She definitely made everybody proud. Now we’ve got to take it to a whole ‘nother level, that’s how I be looking at it.
AllHipHop: What keeps you back home in the DMV?
Q Da Fool: My kids, my family. Where I’m from, that’s really what’s keeping me here. Other than that, I be trying to leave every now and then.
AllHipHop: Would you ever move?
Q Da Fool: Yeah, for sure. I’m trying to move now. I’m just waiting for my kids to get bigger. I want to really be there for them while they’re young, help my baby mother. Now they’re getting big, so now I can move around with them.
AllHipHop: How old are the twins now?
Q Da Fool: They’re 2 years old. They know how to ride hoverboards. They know how to talk, all that. I’ve got another son. Real cute, he’s only 7 months. I’m waiting for him to get a lil older too, I’ma still move around though.
AllHipHop: Biggest lesson you learned in fatherhood?
Q Da Fool: Being patient. Everything’s not about yourself, you’ve got to think about the kids most of the time. You gotta be there.
AllHipHop: They bump your music?
Q Da Fool: For sure. I don’t know their favorite song yet, but they definitely bump every song. They’re down for anything. They know the words to a couple songs from playing it everyday, they be crazy. They be trippin’.
AllHipHop: How’d you link with Shoreline Mafia on “Gangstas & Sippas”?
Q Da Fool: Ohgeesy be f##king with everybody, he be tapping in. He don’t just got one ear, he be tapping into every city. He was f-cking with me, we DM’ed and locked in. That’s my real life brother. That sh-t ain’t nothing, we got more hits. He put me on his tape, I put him on my tape. That’s the type of time we’re on. That’s my brother right there.
AllHipHop: That’s such a West Coast rap record.
Q Da Fool: For sure. Shout out Fenix too, that’s my brother. I f##k with all them, they’re all cool. I didn’t even know it was a Too $hort record till they told me. They got me hip on that, that’s even harder though. That’s why I f##k with them, they be giving me these big opportunities.
AllHipHop: Greatest memory from being on tour with them?
Q Da Fool: Man, that’s between us! We turnt. Them n—-s be turnt up. They definitely know how to turn up, them n—-s so crazy. That tour was so crazy. The whole tour was lit. The craziest thing was the end of the tour, they let all the fans come out and shoot the video in the parking lot. They brought their plaques, that was hard.
AllHipHop: What’s your favorite song to perform?
Q Da Fool: Any song. I really don’t have a favorite song. My fans like “Guns & Bells,” “Tell,” “Drive For Us.” Those be all the songs but I f##k with every song, they all hard to me.
AllHipHop: Are you still reading books?
Q Da Fool: Yeah, I’m still reading. I read Lorton Legends the other day, that’s the latest book I read.
Q Da Fool: It’s about a jail made out here [DMV area] that everybody went to. It got torn down. You can Google it, a lot of stuff happened back there like around 9/11.
AllHipHop: How did you find this book?
Q Da Fool: Everybody from the DMV, folks used to get locked up in the Lorton penitentiary. It became my focus to talk about that when I was a kid, so I read the book.
AllHipHop: Did you pick up reading in jail?
Q Da Fool: Yeah for sure, from being bored. Needing something to pass time. I be reading every now and then. I gotta read a book, especially when I’m bored. I really like reading gangster books. If I see something on my timeline or see someone post something, I might go buy the book.
AllHipHop: Talk about your drip, do you have a love for fashion ?
Q Da Fool: I’m not really too hard on fashion. Only time I really need to dress like that is when I’m doing videos. Other than that, I do me. I don’t really care about s##t like that. I’ve got to be fly, but I’m not one of those people who want them shoes everybody got.
AllHipHop: What’s the last tattoo you got?
Q Da Fool: It’s right here [gestures to chin], it says “fool.” I be trying to do s##t I haven’t seen other people do.
AllHipHop: Did your parents trip over the face tats?
Q Da Fool: H### nah, my folks different. My mother’s different. She doesn’t encourage it, but she’s not trippin’ off it.
AllHipHop: What does she think of your rap career?
Q Da Fool: She loves it. She got Q Da Fool tatted on her neck, not my real name. That’s how I knew I had to do it.
AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself at this point in your career?
Q Da Fool: To make good music that my friends and fans love, keep accomplishing stuff I haven’t ever done. Not really tripping off the numbers, I want to always be better. Make a fire album. Make history.