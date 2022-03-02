Raiche On Remaking Her Single “Complicated” & Working With The Stereotypes

Raiche discusses her recent studio sessions with The Stereotypes, what inspires her the most, re-cutting “Complicated” from her first EP, covering Ari Lennox, working with B.o.B. again, advice for upcoming artists, and more!

Raiche is the definition of a music-lover, someone who spends her waking hours in the studio perfecting her craft. Wearing her heart on her sleeve with each release, the Pittsfield, Massachusetts native creates her own version of modern-day R&B, reeling in soulful influences with her smooth, sultry vocals that demand confidence and positivity. Her love for instrumentation makes her ballads anthemic, and that’s the kind of energy we are on all 2022.

After moving to Boston at age 19 and meeting DJ Knock Out, she eventually caught the attention of Prince Charlez and Chris Jones who signed Raiche to their Island Prolific label in partnership with GDE and Atlantic Records. Since then, she’s only grown, discovering not only herself but what she wants to accomplish in the music industry.

Most recently, Raiche unveiled her “Complicated (Remastered)” single, redoing the original from 4 years ago. This arrives on the heels of her previous single “Burn Your Clothes,” a smooth-sailing track that embodies the struggle of love and going back and forth with your lover. Both songs hold fans over until the release of Raiche’s forthcoming album LOVELAND, slated to be released sometime this year.

AllHipHop: How are you liking LA?

Raiche: I love LA. I actually used to hate LA, I didn’t understand it. I want to move here. When things open up and when the right time is for me, I’m really a go with the flow type of girl. Not trying to rush or stress things if it’s not meant to be. Things are opening up over here, I was just working with a bunch of great producers. Literally so good, out of here. Out of this freaking world. I guess I never really truly understood it because I’m new to the business. But lately, I was just working with The Stereotypes yesterday. Insane! Also Sebastian Kole, he’s a writer. He wrote Alessia Cara’s “Here.” So sweet.. He’s the realist person I’ve ever met.

AllHipHop: What does it mean to be working with such big producers?

Raiche: I literally came home last night and was like [gasps]. I’m really always so go go go, I don’t normally stop and understand how dope that really is.

AllHipHop: Did you learn anything from that session?

Raiche: I’m learning in general as I’m creating. Sebastian’s main advice is to be as expressive as possible in your writing. Now that I’ve grown older, I understand more things. You have to say exactly how you’re feeling, tell exactly what you’re going through and don’t leave anything out.

AllHipHop: What inspires you the most when you’re in the studio?

Raiche: My relationships. Sebastian pointed out a whole new perspective. I told him about the situationship I’m in and he made me see it from a different perspective. I’ve been digging to figure It out, he’s like “oh it’s this.” I’m like oh s###, it is that! It made me step back and get a better grip on my love life.

AllHipHop: Do the guys you date know they’re songs about them?

Raiche: They have to. That’s one thing I think about. [laughs] How can I not write about my life. I wouldn’t know what else to say. I like my music to be relatable for others while making them feel in control of themselves.

AllHipHop: You recently dropped “Complicated (Remastered),” what made you redo this record?

Raiche: I wanted it to feel younger. There were big breaks in between and before the verses. It was just very long. People just want to consume it quickly. We changed the beat and I re-cut the vocals. It feels a lot fresher and fun.

AllHipHop: When did you put out the original one?

Raiche: Like 4 years ago on my debut EP DRIVE.

AllHipHop: What was Raiche like then?

Raiche: Young, she didn’t know herself. She was trying. A young state of mind where I was easily swayed and controlled.

AllHipHop: How was it doing the in-studio performance?

Raiche: It was fun! I love performing. I’ve grown so much.

AllHipHop: I saw your post saying “Shout out to ya if you chose peace instead of running back to your ex on Valentine’s Day.” Is that what the song did for you?

Raiche: Yes, exactly. I used to be like that. Just one little text and I’d be there. It took me 6 years. The guy that this song’s about, it was forever ago. I’m so over it now, thank God. It was awful. I realized how small-minded he was. I like to grow, I like to expand. If a man’s not doing that for themselves, it’s a turn off to me. It took a hot minute for me to get over that phase of coming back and being at their beckon call.

AllHipHop: You recently covered Ari Lennox, what did that mean? She’s so beautiful!

Raiche: She’s so beautiful and incredible. I love her originality. Ari doesn’t give a **** about anybody and I respect that. She’s so raw. I love that real gritty raw, that’s something I’m so into. I saw her perform at a Grammy party in Atlanta. It was the night that I recorded “Burn Your Clothes.” I took a little break and went over, she was there performing with a big fur coat on. Simple, she killed it. Baby Rose was there too, it was beautiful.

AllHipHop: Any updates on the B.o.B single?

Raiche: Oh dude, we just wrote another one. I need to get back to Atlanta and finish it. But definitely coming, for sure.

AllHipHop: How was the second time around?

Raiche: Good! He’s a friend. He’s so dope. We just vibe like that. We’ll create whatever, whenever.

AllHipHop: When you’re in the studio with these legends who have made their mark, do you ask for any advice?

Raiche: I ask questions all of the time. Oh my God, I picked his brain. The first time I met him, I was a little held back, reserved, respectful. Feel out the vibe. The second time, he’s always got tricks and it’s a little party vibe at his house. The vibe was more open there. I picked his brain about everything, it was really awesome. He gave me a lot of good insight.

AllHipHop: You turned 26 in January, how’d you celebrate?

Raiche: This was the saddest birthday I’ve ever had. I was breaking up with my boyfriend and I was moving that day. We lived together and I needed to get out. I finally got a spot and was ready to be out. It was awful, I was crying the whole day moving. I was packing up, it’s raining too. It was awful. [laughs] After that, [whistles]. Everything opened up. Breath of fresh air. I literally feel like an entire new person. It feels really good, I’m just trying to stay grounded. Keep on that path.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to get from your forthcoming project, Loveland?

Raiche: A bunch. It’s really an expression of different types of love in my life.I just want people to feel.

AllHipHop: You spend the majority of your days working, what do you like to do for self-care?

Raiche: I’m a Capricorn. The main thing for Capricorns is breath work, so I’ve been really working on that. That’s grounding. I’ve been working out too. Also taking time to literally set my phone for 10 minutes, this is what I’ve been doing. Trying to clear my mind and work through whatever else I’m going through.

AllHipHop: What’re you most excited for next?

Raiche: I’m making such good music! I am so happy, I’ve grown so much. I’ve been able to grow. The right people around me have really nurtured me to grow right now, I am thriving. Just to make lots of great music. I’ve been working with some really incredible people, my mind is blown that I’m even in this position. Really trying to be grateful. Sometimes I’m very much a workaholic and will do, do, do and never see the progress of it. So taking a moment to really appreciate them, it’s very gratifying and exciting.

AllHipHop: Any advice for someone who wants to do what you do?

Raiche: Take advice, but don’t depend on other people’s advice. When I was younger, I really depended on it. It led me to be controlled in this weird bubble where I wasn’t even myself. My advice would be to just trust yourself, still listen to other people’s opinion, and get a good lawyer.

AllHipHop: Anything else you wanna let the people know?

Raiche: I want a sphynx cat, a hairless cat. Slap some fake tattoos on it, put a little coat on it. Oh my gosh. I’m just really excited. Thank you, you’re so awesome!