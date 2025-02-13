Rising R&B Trio CitiLimitz Makes Waves with Double Single Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

CitiLimitz is not stopping any time soon, as they have just released a pair of new songs.

CitiLimitz is coming your way.

In the ever-evolving landscape of R&B, a fresh voice is emerging that bridges the gap between classic soul and contemporary sound. Meet Citi Limitz, the dynamic trio from Chattanooga, Tennessee, who are quickly becoming one of music’s most compelling new acts.

The group, consisting of twins Marion and A.T., alongside their cousin Dre, is set to release two new singles tomorrow: “The Most” and “If They Only Knew.” These tracks, produced by Grammy Award-winning industry veteran Troy Taylor—known for his work with legends like Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Boyz II Men—showcase the group’s distinctive blend of traditional soul sensibilities and modern Gen-Z R&B flair.

“We grew up in the church, where our grandfather was a preacher,” says Marion, reflecting on the group’s musical foundation. “That gospel influence, combined with the classic soul our father introduced us to, really shaped our sound.”

The trio’s journey to prominence began with a viral moment on The Ellen Show in 2019, where their stunning acapella performance caught the attention of industry heavyweights. This appearance led to a production deal with Sound of Young America and an Indie Distro contract with Press Play Records.

Fresh off their successful run on Trevor Jackson’s “It’s Complicated” Tour, where they performed in ten cities, CitiLimitz has been steadily building momentum. Their March 2024 single “Wherever You Like” has been climbing the charts, creating anticipation for their upcoming debut EP, expected later this year.

Under the guidance of an impressive management team—including industry veterans Kevin Wales, Max Gousse, and Monica Payne—the group has collaborated with some of music’s most respected producers. Grammy-winners Tricky Stewart and Hitmaka have joined Troy Taylor in helping craft the group’s signature sound.

The new singles, releasing January 31 via TRC/Press Play Records/Vydia, will be available across all major streaming and download platforms. For Citi Limitz, these releases represent more than just new music—they’re a statement about the future of R&B.

“What makes CitiLimitz special is their ability to honor the traditions of R&B while pushing the genre forward,” notes their manager Kevin Wales. “They’re not just making music; they’re creating a bridge between generations.”

As they continue to captivate audiences with their harmonious blend of old and new, CitiLimitz stands poised to redefine R&B for a new generation. Their upcoming releases promise to further cement their position as one of the most exciting emerging acts in contemporary music.