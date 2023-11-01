Bronx Newcomer Sha Gz Is Putting On For The Borough With His First Major Label Deal

AllHipHop spoke with Sha Gz who was posted in The Bronx. Read below as we discuss his meteoric rise after spending a little bit of time locked up.

You can’t have a conversation about the new hottest drill artists without mentioning Sha Gz. Born and raised out of The Bronx, New York, where Hip-Hop was birthed, the rising star is proving exactly why he’s up next.

At only 18 years old, the rising star has been through his own fair share of trials and tribulations, using music to turn his struggle into triumph. After being locked up at 15 years old, Sha realized he had to do better with his life. Thankfully, rapping would be his saving grace.

Upon returning home, Sha released two breakout singles “Rosa” and the viral “New Opp,” which quickly turned him into a local superstar. Soon, labels would be calling, as Sha made the bold decision to sign with Signal Records/Columbia Records — which is crazy given the fact he’s only been making music since 2020.

Now, Sha is as excited as ever to be unveiling his highly-anticipated debut tape called RUTHLESS GZ. The project is spearheaded by lead singles “Why” and “Leave It At That” and features appearances from SDot and Jay Hound from hip-hop drill group The Sweepers, Kenzo B, and DThang.

AllHipHop: You were locked up for seven months. What’d you learn about yourself behind bars?

Sha Gz: Being locked up, that s### was horrible. I ain’t gon’ lie, I was saying once I come home, I’ma just do better at what I’m doing and focus on rapping. When I was writing inside, I kept focusing on staying on the right path, getting myself right. Take rapping serious.

AllHipHop: Were you rapping before you got locked up?

Sha Gz: Yea I was writing for sure but nothing serious. I was doing more singing. I was also in another space focusing on getting money. I’m glad that I’ve grown since then and am becoming a more well-rounded artist since then.

AllHipHop: The Bronx is where Hip-Hop was birthed. When did you fall in love with Hip-Hop?

Sha Gz: I’ve always been a huge hip-hop fan. Growing up, I used to watch all the award shows, read blogs, and go on the internet to check everyone out. Seeing artists like Biggie Smalls, Tupac alongside watching movies and docs like “Straight Outta Compton” were big to me. The movies me made me more interested than the music sometimes because I got to watch rapper’s lives, which was important to me.

AllHipHop: Who’s in your Top 5?

Sha Gz: I’ll say Eazy-E first. Chief Keef. Lil Durk. Lil Baby, and that’s really it. I know that’s not 5 but those are my go-to’s to listen to.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

Sha Gz: My name is Shavar, NOT Shaheem, I’ve been seeing my name circulating and it’s completely off [ha]. And the GZ, everyone knows where that’s from, if you know, you know.

AllHipHop: I know “New Opp” was a big moment for you. Talk about your career going up when you dropped that.

Sha Gz: Everything changed once I dropped “New Opp.” Signal reached out the next day and put me in the studio immediately. That’s when I created “Enotti,” “Poppa Perry” and “Stay Wit Ya G.” We ended up dropping “Enotti” and “Poppa Perry,” which ended up exploding this year with “New Opp.”

AllHipHop: What made it go up?

Sha Gz: I don’t know. I don’t even really know. I think it was the sample, honestly. I remixed the “Nuketown” sample from Ski Mask The Slump God and Juice WRLD and was surprised how much people flocked to it.

AllHipHop: You signed to a major label at 18, was this always the goal?

Sha Gz: Nah being signed wasn’t my goal. Being from the place I’m from, It’s not easy making it out. Rapping definitely has showed me a lot of that. It’s shown me more of a lifetime and seeing things from a different view. Being an artist pushes me to explore more, traveling out of the country, seeing different things than what I grew up seeing and still got more to do.

AllHipHop: How’d you find your way to Signal Records/Columbia?

Sha Gz: It was my management. They had been on the phone before and said they wanted to talk to me. When I got the call, I’m like alright yeah it’s lit. I had interest with at least 6 different record labels but Signal was first. They were actually the first to take the chance with giving me sessions even before I signed to them. Made sure videos were shot and put me in the rooms with the right people.

AllHipHop: You just dropped “Why,” what inspired that record?

Sha Gz: I made that a couple months ago, but that was a big song to me. The timing of this record was perfect and more therapeutic because of my health scare. I definitely learned a life lesson from that situation for sure and want to make it a point to push health awareness to my fans. Even in the clip previewing the track, I put in footage from my seizure caught on stage from fans to show how a single moment can change so much. People were so shocked like “Nah what? Why would he even post that?.”

AllHipHop: What happened? How’d you get the seizure?

Sha Gz: I honestly think it was probably a combination of stuff. I was doing a lot of drugs, percs specifically. When I went to the doctor after it happened, they mentioned it was dehydration but I know it had to be a mix of things.

AllHipHop: How are you feeling now with your health?

Sha Gz: I’m feeling good right now. Speaking of, I’m about to get some breakfast. Even though it’s afternoon right now. [laughs] I had a late morning so I need to get something in before my runs for the day.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from your new single, “Cheeks”?

Kenzo B is a feature on there. I just say “Cheeks! Cheeks!” Expect a lot of females dancing, female vibes. Females are definitely going to jack it.

AllHipHop: Is this your first record for the females?

Sha Gz: No but it is probably the first time I’m showing my fans more of a party vibe. I made this song for the females to enjoy more. It was more of an emotional thing.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from your tape, RUTHLESS GZ?

Sha Gz: Oh yeah, you can expect that fire! I got some features on there showing love to my fellow drill and Bronx artists. It’s gonna be good for sure. RUTHLESS GZ is gonna be the one.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Sha Gz: Weed, water, and food.

AllHipHop: What kind of food?

Sha Gz: Popeyes.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do for fun when you’re not working?

Sha Gz: I like to unplug, chill, hang out with my friends, drive around, enjoy the day ya know?

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself as an artist?

Sha Gz: I think one of my major goals is to make it to the top of the game with notoriety. Working hard on my craft and as an artist. Be more engaging and move with a plan. That’s really it.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

Sha Gz: I want to thank everybody from my supporters to my haters. Thank you also for having me up here. This is Sha Gz, everyone keep running the numbers up. We gon’ keep going up.