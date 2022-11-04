Get To Know SHRETA, The Newest Vocalist From Melbourne, Australia

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop spoke with SHRETA about her background, the new single, and goals!

SHRETA just released her newest single titled “Go Get Her,” and we are head over heels. Penned by herself & Bekah Novi, the R&B ballad features rising artist Phabo, someone she’s been a fan of for a while now. The song sees SHRETA in her most carefree state, as she encourages listeners to go out and go after the person you care and love for.

Born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, SHRETA is a singer, songwriter, producer, and recording artist of South Indian descent. Think of a mix between SZA, Kehlani, and Kiana Ledé… and there you’ll have SHRETA in a nutshell. Her pen game is sharp, and her vocal range is even sharper.

In describing her sound, SHRETA states, “I feel like right now, my sound is a hard-hitting, soulful vocal delivery with tracks that bounce and are playful. I use a lot of punchlines like rappers do… but I ride the beat as a singer.”

SHRETA is signed to The Heavy Group, home to Bazzi, Kiana Lede, and Jay Sean.

AllHipHop: Being from Melbourne, what was that like growing up?

SHRETA: Melbourne is a very creative city, so I was always surrounded by different types of artists. It’s also so far away from everywhere else, and that means that we’re sort of left to make our own style and our own trends. This melting pot of different styles and cultures helps create my sound in a way, I love my city.

AllHipHop: Biggest influences?

SHRETA: James Faunterloy, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR.

AllHipHop: What inspired your new single “Go Get Her”?

SHRETA: The feeling of heading to the function but not wanting to actually get there, because you want to spend time with the one you’re with! I was in a car the other day feeling that, and bam! The song popped out the next day.

AllHipHop: How did you and Phabo end up collaborating?

SHRETA: He heard the song through a mutual friend, loved it and jumped on it!

AllHipHop: Was it done in person?

SHRETA: Yes, after I wrote the song initially. He came to the studio to do his parts, that vibe was great. He’s super nice and amazing to work. I’ve been listening to his music for ages!

AllHipHop: Can we expect a video?

SHRETA: I did a BTS type video and a really nice lyric video… but who knows? Maybe an official video is in the works!

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to take away from the record?

SHRETA: I want them to feel free when they listen to it because that’s how I felt when I made it.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?

SHRETA: Gimme a mic, a good vibe and a hot track.

AllHipHop: Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

SHRETA: I want to be sitting next to the people I look up to, and also surrounded by all the people I love.

AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

SHRETA: Continuing self discovery, writing my own stories and artistically pushing the limits of what everyone else thinks I should or could do. Innovation and newness is where it’s at for me.