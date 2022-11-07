Meet SoGaudy: The Artist Next Up From Las Vegas

AllHipHop spoke with SoGaudy via FaceTime to discuss his roots in Vegas, his Top 5, being a businessman, his name, “Oh Well,” goals, and more!

SoGaudy is here to put on for his hometown of Las Vegas, using his music as motivation for audiences all across the world to go out and go after their wildest dreams. Coming from a family of legacy musicians, SoGaucy is excited to be writing his own path.

In describing himself, SoGaudy states he’s “a turnt up artist who does what he wants. Who works hard, doesn’t really take too much b#######. Loves making music, loves making money, loves being on the grind. Don’t ever stop, that’s SoGaudy for you.”

On his newest single and visual titled “Oh Well,” SoGaudy sings on the chorus, “I came up from having nothing, oh well. I turned nothing into something, oh well. I came from the bottom, f### it oh well. Now I’m flying through the sky like oh well.”

The visual is directed by LouieKnows, as SoGaudy is seen bringing the song to life amidst some epic Los Angeles views while chronicling his ascent in the music industry. And if there’s one thing you need to know? His sound is unique and unlike anyone else’s.

He explains, “I don’t listen to too many other artists so I’m not a replica of nobody else, the SoGaudy sound is just SoGaudy.”

AllHipHop: You’re from Las Vegas, what was that like growing up?

SoGaudy: Vegas is a fast city. Vegas is a city of hustlers, a city of people who if you don’t put your foot on the ground, you’re gonna be walked over. Out here, you gotta stay on your hustle to get what you want. Vegas is real fast, I’ll say that much.

AllHipHop: Talk about coming from a legacy of musicians in your family.

SoGaudy: I’ve been involved in music my whole life. My grandfather was an opera singer out of South America. Big time, big name. My mother’s mom was a big time piano player in France. My father comes from music. My parents are a lot older. My father’s 78, my mother’s in her late 60’s. My father used to work with Jimi Hendrix back in the day, toured with him. I’ve been surrounded by music my whole life. It’s something I came up in. As a youngin’ up, it’s always been a part of me. Music and me are just one.

AllHipHop: Who’s your Top 5 all-time?

SoGaudy: People I like the most: Biggie, Wiz Khalifa, DMX. I really mess with Bone Thugs, and Ice Cube.

AllHipHop: At what point did you realize this music thing was forreal?

SoGaudy: It always seemed like music could be something that I could make a future from. Music never seemed like it’d be so easy to get into. Just because I wanted to do music and wanted it to be my future, I mean yeah I’ve always wanted that. But I’m a keep it real, it didn’t seem it was always something that I could make my future. I had to work hard at it.

AllHipHop: What were you doing before music?

SoGaudy: I’m a business entrepreneur. I own a music studio, I have my own brand. I have my own clothing line, I have my own weed brand. I’m a hustler, so I got a few different things that I’ve always worked on. I’ve always worked on more than a few, not just settled my mind on just one.

AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?

SoGaudy: To be real with you, one of my homeboys named me SoGaudy because I’ve always been a real chain wearing, diamond wearing, big rings… I’ve always been real bright of a person. A lot of ice. I don’t really come from that genre of kids that’s ever wore fake jewelry. I’ve always worked hard and spent big money on anything I had. I got my name when I was about 17 or18 years old.

AllHipHop: You just released “Oh Well,” who or what inspired this record?

SoGaudy: What inspired “Oh Well” is honestly all the b####### that we go through in life, our ups our downs. At the end of the day, just having an understanding that nothing’s ever gonna stop. You gotta always keep on going. If you sit on some b#######, you’ll never get past it. F### it, oh well. I’m a keep on pushing and keep going.

AllHipHop: LouieKnows is my guy, talk about linking with him on the video.

SoGaudy: I’ve been f###### with LouieKnows since he was working with Jonathan and Ace, back in the day with blkdmnds. If you go back and look at some of my old old videos, you’ll see I used to shoot with Jonathan Andrioli. Ace used to do all my photos, that’s honestly how I met Louie back in the day. Louie t shoots real dope videos, I like his visuals. I like how he puts his s### together. Not only that, Louie shoots some of the biggest artists right now in the game. I’d be a fool to not go and f### with Louie.

AllHipHop: Best part of the video shoot?

SoGaudy: The plane scenes were dope.

AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?

SoGaudy: To never give up. If you got a dream and you’re working hard on it, to go hard and don’t stop. Don’t let nothing discourage you. Keep going until the wheels fall off, you’re gonna get what you want.

AllHipHop: 3 things in the studio?

SoGaudy: Weed, water, and good beats.

AllHipHop: What’s an average day in the life of SoGaudy?

SoGaudy: An average day in the life of SoGaudy is nothing but filled with work, nonstop phone calls, and keeping s### organized. I’ll be honest: every day I wake up, I take myself to the gym. I got my engineers with me in my studio right now. Right now, we’re mixing up the new GRE project I’m about to release with all GRE artists. Get Right Entertainment, that’s my label.

My day is filled up, I’m in the studio everyday. But if I’m not making music, I’m printing clothing. These are some of my ski masks, some of my sweatsuits. I’m selling these off to my other boy, I’m always doing something. My days are filled with nonstop work.

AllHipHop: Goals for yourself?

SoGaudy: I have major goals. My first goal is to honestly shoot to the moon with this music, come out with dope world-changing music and to try to do something different. Changing the world obviously. I’ve already changed my life and my ways so really making music for me, another success that’s brought me to landing one of my main dreams that I’ve always wanted. Landing that and handling it how I need to handle it. Third, really to keep succeeding and living life. And positive things keep happening for me.