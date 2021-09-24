Stunna TNG Holds It Down For the UAE with “Sultan Numbers”

Stunna TNG is a hot up-and-coming rapper out of the United Arab Emirates who has more than 18,000 listeners on his Spotify. Managed by Boss Lady Entertainment, Stunna TNG is someone who proves that hip-hop isn’t just for the streets of New York or Los Angeles. “Salah Omar is my father who is a musician […]

Stunna TNG is a hot up-and-coming rapper out of the United Arab Emirates who has more than 18,000 listeners on his Spotify. Managed by Boss Lady Entertainment, Stunna TNG is someone who proves that hip-hop isn’t just for the streets of New York or Los Angeles.

“Salah Omar is my father who is a musician from East Africa with Arabic origins,” Stunna TNG said. “He grew up in Kenya and as a musician, he joined a group called “The Islanders” and they had the opportunity to travel the world. During this time, they were invited to UAE to perform at the Hard Rock Cafe, and the decision was made to settle here — thus where my story begins. I’m his youngest of 3 siblings born on the 7th of February 1990 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. I was completely drawn to music because of my father and further embraced Hip-Hop growing up. I’m an unsigned artist and have been in the game for 10 years and I now welcome the chance to advance and leverage my craft. I salute and give my utmost respect to the legendary artists of my time like Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs and Harmony, Fat Joe, Cassanova, and Tanzania’s Rap king Fid Q.”

Check out “Sultan Numbers” from the LP, below.