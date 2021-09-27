Will Smith Admits He Was Open To Having Relationships With Multiple Women…Including Halle Berry!

Will Smith is getting ready to release a memoir this November.

It’s worth bringing this up as we share this latest rumor, because it feels like the two go hand-in-hand.

You may remember back in July 2020, when Jada Pinkett Smith came clean about her “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina.

Despite Will Smith swearing that all was well with their relationship despite this “entanglement,” which became a bit of a punchline in the Year of the Great Pandemic of 2020, his face couldn’t lie. The man was hurt. (I mean, not for anything, but if my partner spent the majority of our marriage pining over the long-deceased Tupac Shakur, I think we’d be having a problem in our relationship, too.)

Well, Will Smith decided to exhibit some big “take that” energy in his recent interview with GQ, which is currently going viral thanks to its revelations.

“The idea is I spent the first half of my life gathering, gathering, gathering, and now the second half of my life is going to be giving it all away.” —Will Smith https://t.co/1lIiNMtI1Q pic.twitter.com/D23b6IqOfd — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) September 27, 2021

According to this interview, during a meeting with an “intimacy coach” (uh…), he said that if he could have anything in the world, it would be multiple girlfriends. On that list of a potential Smith harem was ballerina Misty Copeland and Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry.

“It was okay to think Halle is fine. It doesn’t make me a bad person that I’m married and I think Halle is beautiful. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins….I realize that my thoughts were not sins and even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of sh**” he explained. “Jada never believed in conventional marriage and for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the ONLY relational perfection. We have given each other trust and freedom. Marriage for us can’t be a prison. I don’t suggest this road for anybody but the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

Welp.

What do y’all think?