Syracuse Rapper Scorey Talks Signing To Polo G’s Capalot Records & New Single “Dior You” 

(AllHipHop Breeding Ground)
Scorey is here to swoon music-lovers all around the world. Hailing from Syracuse, New York, the rising star is the first artist to sign to Chicago rapper Polo G’s new Capalot Records, in partnership with Columbia Records. It was Scorey’s debut single “Freddie Krueger” released in 2019 that caught Polo’s attention. Months later while recording “Moods,” Polo asked him to join his label… and the rest is history.
At only 22-years-old, Scorey is living out his dreams on the daily — coming a long way from his environment back home which includes his best friend Zuly being shot and killed in May 2020. He states, “I’m a regular rapper. I rap about my life: what I go through at the time, how I feel.”
The music video for “Moods” alone features cameos from Polo G, Lil Tjay, Blueface, and DDG, boasting over 7.1 million views and counting. Most recently, Scorey released his newest single “Dior You,” a romantic number for all the lovers out there.
AllHipHop: What was the household like growing up in Syracuse?
Scorey: It was regular trenches s###. [laughs] It was cool. Syracuse is a small place so everybody knows each other. It’s really small, you could walk from each side of town in 15 minutes.
AllHipHop: What was a young Scorey like coming up?
Scorey: I was cool. I used to play basketball and go to school. I played basketball up until 12th grade actually, played on my high school team.
AllHipHop: Were you good?
Scorey: Yeah, I was good. [laughs]
AllHipHop: When did music come into play?
Scorey: I started making music about two years ago, like 2019. Taking it seriously. I used to make little freestyles around my friends, they used to tell me I should start taking it seriously. They saw I was above average.
AllHipHop: How easy was it for you to record?
Scorey: It was pretty easy, I write all my stuff. It usually doesn’t really take me that long to write something.
AllHipHop: How long does it take?
Scorey: I don’t even know, it depends on the song. I sometimes write in my studio session, it doesn’t really take longer than a couple hours to write a song.
AllHipHop: What inspires you the most when you’re creating?
Scorey: I really think about my life and things that I go through. ‘Cause I know what I go through, a million other people went through the same thing. I think about that and try to put that in my music most of the time.
AllHipHop: Your best friend Zuly was shot and killed last year, what happened? How did that affect you?
Scorey: He was coming from a gas station late at night and somebody had followed him. They shot at him, hit him in the head. Really, I had to use that to motivate me instead of bring me down. Use that as a positive, make that a positive thing instead of doing something that’d have me moving backwards.
AllHipHop: How is music a coping mechanism?
Scorey: I don’t usually like to vent to people like that. Stuff I don’t vent to people about, I can tell it through my music. Stories or how I’m feeling at the time.
AllHipHop: What’d it mean to be able to release “Storm,” with him in it?
Scorey: That was cool. It wasn’t the last video that we shot together but that was the last video I released with him in it. I still got an unreleased video he’s in. It was cool having the fans see him after that, one more time.
AllHipHop: What was the inspiration behind your name?
Scorey: t’s really something that my friends used to call me, a nickname and it stuck with me.
AllHipHop: Were you scoring buckets?
Scorey: Basically, something like that. [laughs]
AllHipHop: “Moods” is at 7 million views on Youtube, how’s it feel to see those numbers?
Scorey: When I started rapping’, that was my main goal. To get a mil on YouTube, that meant a lot to me. Searching my name and seeing multiple videos with a million, that feels good. I used to always work hard and that was my main aspiration: to get a million on YouTube.
AllHipHop: How did it feel to get that first million?
Scorey: I got the first mil in a week. After I dropped “Moods,” it hit a mil in a week. That felt real good.
AllHipHop: Can you bring us back to that studio session?
Scorey: It was actually Polo’s studio session. He left ‘cause I don’t think he made a song that night, he left the studio. He left me there to get the rest of his studio session, I made that and another song called, “Die For These Racks.”
AllHipHop: Did you think that song would go up the way it did?
Scorey: Nah, I didn’t really like it at first. I came out to Cali a couple weeks after my best friend had passed away. Before I came out to Cali, I wrote this song. I write all my music. I wrote this song in April last year, five months before I ever dropped it. I’d keep rapping it to people in the car, I’d rap all my music to my friends in the car before I recorded it. They’d tell me “oh yeah, that’s the one! That’s the one!” My best friend always kept telling me, “keep rapping that ‘Moods’ s###.” When I finally came to Cali and recorded it, it didn’t sound like how I wanted it to. It sounded too high pitched to me because all my other music was in a lower tone. When I finally recorded it, I didn’t really like it. I didn’t listen to it like that ‘cause it sounded weird to me. I previewed it and everybody kept telling me to drop it, and I dropped that s###.
AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot? You got cameos from Lil Tjay, Polo G, Blueface and DDG.
Honestly, they didn’t even know they were gonna be in the video. [laughs] We finessed them a little bit. Polo and Tjay was planning a party and invited DDG and Blueface. We shot the video in the middle of a real party. That footage wasn’t no planned video shoot, that’s a real party.
AllHipHop: Best memory from that night?
Scorey: It wasn’t really no crazy s### that happened, not that I could think of. It was good vibes. Tjay had all his friends there. Polo had all his friends there. It was a good night, good vibes.
AllHipHop: What do you do when you’re in a mood?
Scorey: I’ll try to write some music, or play the game. I play GTA and Fortnite. I’m pretty nice.
AllHipHop: How’s it feel to be 22 and signed?
Scorey: It’s a blessing. I personally know a lot of people that try to rap and don’t really make it that far. That’s definitely a blessing.
AllHipHop: Polo G caught wind of you after hearing “Freddie Krueger” in 2019, on Lil Romo’s IG story. What was your reaction when he reached out?
Scorey: I was actually asleep. That’s what I always used to love doing. Every time I dropped a new snippet, a new video or new content on IG, I’d go to sleep and wake up to see all the reactions. I had a little summer job, I came home and I dropped that s###. I went to sleep, woke back up and saw a lot more reactions than usual. I’m scrolling through all of them, at the bottom it says @PoloCapalot started following you. Polo Capalot DM’d you.
AllHipHop: How many followers did you have at that point?
Scorey: I only had 900. He said “that ‘Freddy Krueger’ s### hard,” I said, “thank you.” A couple days later, he asked me if I wanted to come out to Manhattan to perform at a show with him. Syracuse is five hours from Manhattan. I drove down there with my best friend Zuly and I performed at his concert at Webster Hall in Manhattan. It was on his Die A Legend Tour so it had other headliners like Yungeen Ace, Luh Kel, and Toosii.
AllHipHop: How was it? Were you nervous?
Scorey: Nah, I was trying my best not to be nervous because everybody kept telling me “yeah don’t be nervous.” I was trying my best not to be so I wasn’t nervous like that. It was definitely fun because that gave me a feeling that I could make it. I saw how I was backstage with all these other rappers.
AllHipHop: Did you and Polo connect off rip?
Scorey: Nah, I don’t think we really talked like that .[laughs] We didn’t really talk like that that night. I went back home after that. We stayed in contact through text, that’s how we grew a relationship after that. We didn’t really start growing a real relationship until I came out here last summer.
AllHipHop: What was your summer job?
Scorey: I worked at a beach called Green Lakes in Syracuse. I worked there, cleaning that s###. It’s funny because the day I dropped the “Freddy Krueger” video, Polo had posted in his story and I saw how that s### went up, that’s the same day I quit working that job. [laughs] September 1, 2019, that’s the same day I quit.
AllHipHop: How did it feel to quit?
Scorey: It felt good ‘cause that s### was definitely weak. I definitely recommend somebody that’s trying to rap to get a job, though, because that s### makes it a lot easier. It paid for studio time and videos.
AllHipHop: How did it feel getting that first advance?
Scorey: Basically, I started looking for a place to stay out here after that. I like the vibe out here focusing on music. When I was at home, I couldn’t really focus on music like that.
AllHipHop: Best piece of advice Polo’s given you?
Scorey: I can’t think of the best piece of advice he gave me, but I do learn a lot of stuff from being around him. Like how he built a good relationship with his engineer when he records stuff. He uses the same engineer almost every time he goes to the studio, I noticed that has an effect on how he sounds and his music. It makes it a lot easier.
AllHipHop: You just released “Dior You,” who or what inspired this record?
Scorey: Really I was listening to the beat, ‘cause a producer sent me the beat. His name is Berki, this dude from Germany. I was listening to the beat, I was walking down Rodeo. I was thinking about how I needed to make a record like that, on some love s###. I was looking at all the stores, that’s how I came up with the first couple lines. I went back up from there.
AllHipHop: How much are you dropping on Dior?
Scorey: When I was looking for an outfit to wear in the video, I really couldn’t find anything I f### with. The only Dior s### I really got is the stuff I was wearing in the video.
AllHipHop: What was the highlight of the video?
Scorey: The shopping scenes that we took. We really weren’t supposed to be in the stores recording the shopping scene, [laughs] so it was a dope moment.
AllHipHop: What is it you want fans to get from your story?
Scorey: A lot of people got the perception that rappers should be super tough, only talk about gang violence. I really got a lot of versatility in my music and I don’t try to portray that. I talk about the stuff that I’ve been through and stuff I’ve been around, but I don’t normally talk about being super tough or all that type of s###. I really want people to understand that you don’t have to be like that to be cool.
AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio?
Scorey: I need somebody there with me. I can’t really go to the studio alone, that s###’s boring. Two, I’ma need some food.
AllHipHop: What food do you like in the studio?
Scorey: I don’t really eat wings, but some type of chicken. Third thing, I definitely need my phone because that’s where I write all my raps.
AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?
Scorey: My goals this year are to be more consistent putting out music and grow as an artist. Try to get as big as I can.
AllHipHop: What’s it going to take to get there?
Scorey: S###, I gotta be more consistent in putting out more content, music, and videos.