Tigo B On His Music: “I’m A Storyteller For The Voiceless”

AllHipHop caught up with Tigo B in downtown Los Angeles to discuss his sound, growing up in Raleigh, new singles, becoming vegan and starting his own restaurant, his own clothing brand Hyphen, goals, and more!

Tigo B’s Instagram bio reads “the most versatile artist on the planet,” and his music backs up his statement tenfold. Growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina, the rapper turned entrepreneur prides himself in his worldly sound, which really translates into a vibe. In fact, he likes to call himself “Lord of the vibes,” because he’s constantly creating music that changes the way the room feels.

In describing himself, Tigo B states, “I hail from North Carolina by way of Sierra Leone, so I’m a first generation American in that regard. I do both Hip Hop and R&B as well as Afrobeat. Really, I just consider myself an artist. A lot of times they would try to classify me as a rapper, sometimes because of my image. But then people hear my music, and they start classifying me as an R&B vocalist. But I do everything really, I just enjoy creating.”

Fast forward to today, Tigo B unveils his newest single called “Lover,” following his previous release “All The Time.” All of Tigo’s music is inspired by real life experiences, whether it’s through his own lens or the lens of another individual.

Additionally, Tigo B is the founder of his own restaurant called Romeo’s Vegan Burgers. His journey into veganism was fueled by his time visiting monks at Buddhist temples in China’s Anhui Province, obtaining a new level of spirituality through ancient meditation techniques.

AllHipHop caught up with Tigo B in downtown Los Angeles to discuss his sound, growing up in Raleigh, new singles, becoming vegan and starting his own restaurant, his own clothing brand Hyphen, goals, and more!

AllHipHop: Your Instagram bio reads “the most versatile artist in the world.” Can you expand on that?

Tigo B: My sound is worldly. It’s the fact that I do all different songs and music, but it’s not that I do it, I do it well. I really tap into it. When I create music, it’s really a spiritual thing. I don’t ever limit what I’m doing or how I’m doing it. If the beat moves me, I automatically go in on it.

AllHipHop: What was it like growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina?

Tigo B: Raleigh is a really diverse place. It’s similar to LA in that regard, where it has people from all walks of life, whether he’s Indian, Asian, Black, Middle Eastern, everything. Truly a melting pot. Growing up there, every school except for one is diverse. Grew up with everybody in Raleigh, so you really get an opportunity to experience different cultures. That really plays a role in why my music’s so diverse as well.

AllHipHop: Biggest inspirations growing up?

Tigo B: I was inspired by so many. I was inspired by Michael Jackson, I was inspired by Green Day. I’m inspired by various reggae artists. I’m inspired by calypso music. I’m inspired by Pac, Snoop, Kanye, Future, so many. I’m inspired by a lot of different things. Nobody really made me want to do music, I really stumbled upon it. My homeboy had a studio set up. At that time, I was outside in the streets. It was just playing with it. Back then, we used to get high and cipher, so I never really tried to record. But that time I actually wrote something down, everybody said it was impressive. Oh, maybe I got a future in it.

AllHipHop: When did you first catch a buzz?

Tigo B: It wasn’t too long after that, where I started being relentless with it. Putting out music, I would go out there. Right before CDs died, I was putting CDs on everybody’s cars. Tagging it, then I caught the buzz off of that. I went down to Atlanta, I started working with cats like Flocka off the strength. I was moving around with Travis Porter at the time. K Camp, all of them. I really started building my own buzz.

AllHipHop: What’s the inspiration behind your name?

Tigo B: My name is Monty. When it comes to black people, they always like to give you a nickname. So it went from Monty to Montigo, so Tigo B like Montego Bay. Ya dig?

AllHipHop: I was listening to “All The Time,” Did you have fun creating it?

Tigo B: “All The Time” has a really good vibe. It’s a record that talks about a lady or female who everybody wants her attention, but she gives me all her attention. How I try my best to manage that with my busy lifestyle.

AllHipHop: Your single “Lover” was just released. What inspired this record?

Tigo B: Fire man, my second Afrobeat release. My music changes the room, that’s what it’s about. Same way you can be in a room full of gangsters, but you put on Michael Jackson, it’s hard for them not to move. Put on Prince, it’s hard for them not to mov. There’s certain artists that when the music is played — Afrobeat is one of those spaces where as soon as that music comes on, it’s hard for you not to move. The atmosphere changes, so this is a song that changes the atmosphere. Makes you feel good.

AllHipHop: What is a day in the life?

Tigo B: I’m co-owner of one of the first vegan fast food drive thru restaurants on the East Coast, called Romeo’s Vegan Burgers. Day to day consists of making sure that the restaurant is situated, making sure that the employees are doing what they need to do. Of course, fitness daily. Of course, music as well. I’m creating music constantly. Brainstorming ideas with my business partner, with the shoe stuff. Hyphen. Just really striving to fulfill our goals.

AllHipHop: How long have you been vegan?

Tigo B: The vegan journey was off and on at some point. I first started going vegan back in 2011 and 2012. I had a spiritual awakening and went to China for some time. I practiced Asian Jing with an older master monk who had genuine supernatural ability. That’s a whole different conversation but it was legit. Being out there I realized the impact that diet has on your ability to channel energy and your overall health. I decided that becoming vegan makes the most sense. I started back doing music right after I had that experience. Being on the road was hard with the lifestyle but I transitioned back in 2018.

AllHipHop: How was it getting your restaurant off the ground?

Tigo B: An unique experience, it was interesting because we had a food truck first. We did that during the pandemic. It was unique because during the pandemic, everybody was home and our food truck really went crazy. There’s times where we have 70, 80 people lined up for the food truck. It was a national phenomenon. The story was picked up by various outlets in different states, and we got it booming. One year later, we opened up our first restaurant. We had the food truck, then we had that restaurant. Six months later, we were able to open up our second restaurant. We just expanded.

AllHipHop: What is the meaning behind your clothing brand, Hyphen?

Tigo B: It’s really just that. Hyphen means connecting the haves and the have nots. It’s a brand that if you really got money, it feels good. Even if you don’t, it still feels good. We want to make it an affordable brand that also feels like designer.

AllHipHop: Three things you need in the studio at all times?

Tigo B: At all times, I need ginger beer. I need water. I need vegan gummy bears, and I’m straight.

AllHipHop: How was it collaborating with DJ Luke Nasty?

Tigo B: Oh man, I’ve known Luke for a really long time. It feels natural, he’s a talented guy. Music comes to him really easy too, so we really kicked it. I come over to his crib, shoot the s### and make music. It’s always a vibe.

AllHipHop: How was touring with B.o.B?

Tigo B: It was dope, we were out there with Bob. He has a really dope fan base. That was my first time being in front of that style of audience, but it was dope because it made me have to learn how to win over a crowd that wasn’t familiar with me. I was able to do that for the first show, so it was cool.

AllHipHop: Talk about your relationship with Fantasia’s brother Ricco Barrino.

Tigo B: He’s cool, I’ve known him a long time. He’s a super talented guy. That whole Barrino family all can sing their a#### off, and so can he. He’s talented. He’s from North Carolina like I am. We both really teamed up, and worked on a lot of music together. We put out a project together. It was a dope experience, being able to be around somebody who had more knowledge and experience in the music industry. I learned a lot from Ricco.

AllHipHop: How were those studio sessions with Waka Flocka?

Tigo B: Oh yeah, that was cool too. Flocka embraced me, just off my music. One of my best friends is DJ E Sudd. We used to go to Atlanta a lot. This is back when I was on the road with Travis Porter and them, because Sudd wasn’t even at Street Execs yet. We were going down there to perform. He brought me to a studio session. Matter of fact, Sy Ari was there that day. He was on my first mixtape.

Flocka just so happened to be in the studio. He heard some music that I was putting out at the time. He’s like, “oh, you’re hard.” After that, I said “bro, I got a record I think you’d be perfect for.” Threw him on it, then that thang blew up. It was dope.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself at this point in your career?

Tigo B: My goal is really to impact the world with as much positivity as possible through music. Just make people feel good. I believe music is the soundtrack to people’s lives. I want when people go on road trips, when people want to feel better or when people want that vibe, that they want to play my music. Hopefully my music can take them, if they’re in a low vibe and raise that vibe up.

AllHipHop: Anything else you wanna let people know?

Tigo B: They can find me everywhere they are supposed to find me at, whether it’s IG, TikTok, SoundCloud. It doesn’t matter. Whatever is available, that’s where I am. @tigobmusic, keep it simple.