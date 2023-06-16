TreLow & Burgy Are Here To Put On For Bossier City, Louisiana

AllHipHop spoke with TreLow and Burgy in downtown Los Angeles, moments before they were on their way to shoot their music video for “What’s Understood.”

TreLow and Burgy are here to put on for their hometown of Bossier City, Louisiana. The two artists have come together to release a joint project called From Brossier With Love, excited to put their cities on the map the best way they can: through the music.

The project is spearheaded by the lead single “What’s Understood,” featuring Hoolibaby Neeno. The empowerment anthem sees all three artists dropping braggadocious bars, reminding listeners they are putting in the work needed to be recognized in this rap game.

Speaking on his sound, TreLow states, “I got a wide variety of music. Some of it is storytelling, getting into my story. I do a lot of real life music, day to day. To where you listen to it, anybody who’s living life can relate. You don’t have to be in a certain space or financial bracket, everybody can relate to it day to day. And fun too. When it’s time to have fun, I go have some fun too.

Burgy adds, “We got the same style, pretty versatile as well. Most of the it is day to day stuff. How I’m feeling this day, how I’m feeling that time. Or something from the past that I’ve never really talked about, that I bring into the song.”

Read below as we discuss their roots in Bossier City, love for music, the new project, goals, and more!

AllHipHop: Talk about being from Bossier City, Louisiana.

Burgy: Bossier City is a small city. Mostly everybody knows each other there. Sometimes peaceful, sometimes not peaceful. It can always happen. But all around, I had a lot of great experiences growing up in Bossier. I’m proud to say I’m from there. That’s why we’re doing this now man, trying to rep where we’re from. Make sure people know we’re from Bossier.

TreLow: I would agree.

AllHipHop: Is it near a known city?

Burgy: It’s near a known city, Shreveport.

TreLow: Have you heard of Shreveport?

AllHipHop: Nah.

TreLow: Well that makes us feel better. [laughs]

Burgy: Now you know Bossier before Shreveport.

TreLow: You might be the only person to know Bossier before Shreveport.

AllHipHop: When did you guys fall in love with music?

Burgy: Aw man, that’s a lot. Many artists where we’re from: Master P, Lil Wayne. Jay Z, Tupac. Really whatever I heard on the radio was catching my ear. I’m like man, I like that music. I’m going to look at the artist, see what else he got. I was hearing that at an early age. I don’t think I ever wanted to do music, but I just love music. Anywhere I go, I can listen to music. Music makes everything better. No matter what you’re doing, going to the gym or cleaning up, you want to listen to music. Around a young age, artists in that particular range is what made me fall in love with music. Also, why I started pursuing music as well.

TreLow: For me, no particular artist. I wouldn’t say it’s a particular person, it’s a variety. Growing up in a house where they play music all the time, as you do stuff, it becomes natural to have it included in your process. Like he said: when you going somewhere, when you’re cleaning up around the house. When you go to the cookout, family reunion, everybody dancing. Especially in the South, that’s a big thing. Naturally, that happens in our community. In our household. It’s a programmed thing.

AllHipHop: When did you realize you could do it professionally?

TreLow: For me, in 2015. While I had been told it early on, because I’ve been writing and making music since high school. But after high school, moving to Dallas area in Texas, I had a lot of people who encouraged me to pursue it. Tell me it was something bigger that I can do with it, then what I was thinking. So many people believed in me and forced me to believe in me in that sense, because I was doing regular. Graduated school, working.

But after hearing it so many times, hearing people say “you could do this!” Okay, let me put a little more into it. You start realizing the more you put into something, the more you get out. You start getting positive feedback. Oh okay, maybe I could do this. You do a little bit more, then it turns into a thing. You’re doing it. “Oh, that’s what you do. Hey everybody, he does this.” That year is what started it, but gradually growing. Expanding, start going to professional studios. Investing in myself, and that turned into real support.

Burgy: I don’t think I really thought like that until 2019, me getting serious with music. I was always doing it in high school, but on and off. I haven’t really taken this seriously, it was just something I was doing. I got back into it around 2019. Everyone’s like “hey man, you ____? thing on. You work on this, work on that, you can get something going.” I’m getting better and better like hey, you’re kind of right. It was late for me, but around that time was when I got good.

AllHipHop: So how did y’all come together to do this project, From Bossier With Love?

Burgy: I think it started out with features. He featured on my project 92, which is out right now. He was featured on one of my songs, then featured on another song. Both of the songs were good. We’re like hey, you trying to link up to a project? Alright, s###.

TreLow: The direction of where we were both going and vision was bigger than where we’re from, and different. Because where we’re from, the music’s a little bit different than what we make. It was two people that do something different from home, from the same place. Thinking bigger, making bigger moves than what most people are making and investing in ourselves.

So it made sense, and we went to high school together. We knew each other from way back. Oh, another person from where I’m from doing music. Trying to be at this level, we both working like this. Let’s do something. Especially after working together and doing all these features organically it meshed well. Oh damn, we’ll probably make some good music together.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from the project?

Burgy: Versatility, for one thing. A lot of different subjects going on for different lifestyles. We got a little bit of something for everything on there. It’s gonna be very enjoyable. If you’re a fan of different, good music, this is what you want to tune into.

TreLow: You could expect a variety of everything. No matter what kind of music, who you are, there’s at least a song you’ll probably enjoy on there. There wasn’t a direction with making the project, it was just making music and it turned into a thing. It came out how it came out.

AllHipHop: What inspired “What’s Understood”?

Burgy: We just heard the beat…

TreLow: Basically, it was Louisiana. We was making songs together at that point, all the songs were having a serious tone to them. They’re all pretty serious. I heard that beat and I said, this fun. This sounds like fun. It’s really a relief for me from all the serious s### we were doing. It was fun, it was Louisiana where we from. The type of music that we said we don’t usually make, it was the feel of it and turning it into our own type of song.

Burgy: Our own type of music.

TreLow: That was the fun part about it. Being inspired and us being where we from, it fit. That’s what goes on. That beat, the feel, it makes you want to bop.

Burgy: It’ll get you on your feet.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself?

Burgy: I want to be a known music name in my city, one of the people people can reach out to for anything they need in the industry type of thing. Hopefully, I got pull here. Say I got some pull out in LA. “Hey man you know so-and-so?” I can call someone, reach out and get this type of person or anything else that they need. For artists or producers, songwriting, whatever. Me and him talked about, the city needs something like a studio that does production and recording. Maybe one day we can put that out there.

TreLow: My biggest goal is within the next five years, being free. When I say free, free from the 9 to 5 that we talked about earlier. To be able to move how I want to move, when I want to move, do what I love to do. That’s the biggest thing I’m working towards, whether it’s through music because music can give you that type of freedom where you’re still doing what you love. Because I love to do music. Or even with my regular day to day life, put myself in a position to retire or fire my job within the next five years. Just be free, that’s my most important thing. That time to live.

AllHipHop:Anything else y’all want to know want to let the people know?

Burgy: Project dropping June 12th. Y’all tune in. You can follow me on Instagram at @therealburgy. Burgy on all streaming platforms.

TreLow: He knocked it out the park, just the project name. Follow me @trelow.