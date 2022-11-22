Recording Artist Viandra Talks Her Career, New Single “Link Up”, Upcoming Project & Working With Major Artists In The Industry 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop spoke with Viandra in Downtown Los Angeles to discuss her background, favorite artists, past music videos, new song “Link Up,” and more!

Viandra is far more than just a pretty face, she’s a musician who’s here to prove she has a place in the music industry just like her peers. You may have seen her in some of rap’s hottest music videos, such as “Play No Games” with Big Sean, Ty Dolla Sign and Chris Brown, “Tip Toe” with Roddy Rich, and “Plug Walk” by Rich the Kid — but Viandra simply views it as work. And her ability to maintain professionalism does not go overlooked.

A true definition of a multi-hyphenate, Viandra describes herself as “an artist, entrepreneur, CEO, model, actress doing my thing. Just a girl coming up.”

Born in Chicago but raised in Oklahoma City, Viandra got her start on the small screen on shows like the New Edition mini-series, True to the Game, and South Central Love. But now, she’s ready to go full force with her artistry.

Now following the heels of her debut single “Nasty,” Viandra returns with her newest single and visual called “Link Up.” Additionally, she’s launching her first official brand BADGIRL by Via. The name is inspired by her upcoming single, “BAD GIRL.” which is slated to drop on December 25th alongside her new upcoming EP.

AllHipHop: You’re originally from Chicago?

Viandra: Yes I was born in Chicago and raised in Oklahoma City and I reside in Los Angeles, California.

AllHipHop: When did you move to Oklahoma City?

Viandra: I moved to Oklahoma City when I was an infant, like one year old.

AllHipHop: So technically you were raised there?

Viandra: Yes I was raised there and I loved it. Growing up in Oklahoma City is what really shaped me. You would be surprised Oklahoma is very cultured and diverse and I am always going to have love for my city.

AllHipHop: What did you want to be growing up?

Viandra: Honestly, I originally wanted to be a lawyer but as you can see a lot has changed since then.

AllHipHop: When did you first get your taste for entertainment?

Viandra: I got my first taste for entertainment, when I had got signed with L.A. Models back in highschool. I was a part of this video called “Play No Games” with Chris Brown, Big Sean, and Ty Dolla $ign that premiered at the BET Awards. Which was my first big appearance.

AllHipHop: How did that happen?

Viandra: This casting director reached out to me asking me if I wanted to play Pam in the video which was based off the show Martin. I became SAG-AFTRA eligible from acting in that video which was very cool and beneficial for my career.

AllHipHop: Was it up from there?

Viandra: I feel like it has always been up. Everyone is just catching on. PERIOD!

AllHipHop: Who did you grow up listening to? Do you have a Top 5?

Viandra: I grew up listening to a lot of underground music from Dem Get Away Boyz to B5 to Pretty Ricky. My top 5 definitely includes Beyonce, Drake, Ciara, Chris Brown, and Lil Baby.

AllHipHop: We gotta touch on “Plug Walk,” that song was a moment! That song is a banger.

Viandra: Yes. It’s crazy. You would be surprised that video is what a lot of people know me for. I never would have thought that video would have brought that much traction.

AllHipHop: How was it vibing with Rich The Kid?

Viandra: I keep it very professional. I have my own trailer and the artist has their own trailer. We come out when it’s time to shoot, then we go back about our business.

AllHipHop: What about “Tip Toe” with Roddy Ricch?

Viandra: That was actually one of the videos that I enjoyed being a part of. The team on set was very professional and it gave me a chance to bring out my acting side a bit more.

AllHipHop: You just released “Link Up,” what were you on recording this one?

Viandra: I was on some s###. I was in there vibing the f### out. The beat was giving “stilettos, pumps in the club,” which is a song from Crime Mob who I grew up listening to so I definitely had to give them their flowers forsure. Shout out to Crime Mob!

AllHipHop: Talk about getting a beat from ChaseTheMoney, I heard that.

Viandra: Working with ChaseTheMoney is always a good experience. I am very fond of him and we have a lot of songs together.

AllHipHop: How’s the independent grind?

Viandra: It is a lot of hard work. Long days and long nights. It’s a grind, but honestly, I wouldn’t want it any other way.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

Viandra: I am preparing to release my highly anticipated EP ‘BAD GIRL’ on December 25th and be expecting a release party as well. Also, I am launching my first official brand “BAD GIRL By Via” very soon so stay tuned! In addition, I am manifesting performing at Rolling Loud in the future and earning some major features from artists like Drake, Summer Walker, and so many others I cannot even decide.

AllHipHop: What’s the project called?

Viandra: BAD GIRL.