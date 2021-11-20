Vina Love Explains “N.F.S.”, Talks Father Kid Capri Being Inducted Into Hip-Hop Museum

Vina Love discusses her roots in Harlem, favorite artists, new single and visual for “N.F.S.” as well as her one of a kind fashion sense. She fills us in on studio essentials, her father being inducted into the Hip-Hop Museum, KRS-One being her godfather, and more!

Once you catch wind of Vina Love, it’s hard not to fall in love. Hailing from Harlem, the singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer, reality TV star, and overall entertainer, creates her own version of feel good R&B and hip-hop. Her music exudes lyrics inspired by real-life experiences we can all relate to.

As daughter of the legendary Kid Capri, who paved the way as one of the pioneers of DJ and hip-hop culture, it’s no secret talent runs in the family.

You may have caught wind of Vina for her role on WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” but the 24-year-old has since stepped into the limelight as her own recording artist. She unleashed her highly-anticipated debut single titled “Owe Me” at the tailend of last year.

Fast forward to today, Vina returns with her newest single titled “N.F.S.,” which stands for the slang “No Funny S###”, a term deeply rooted on the East Coast. When it comes to upcoming music, Vina reveals she’s only getting started.

AllHipHop: What was it like growing up in Harlem?

Vina Love: It was great actually. When you’re from here and you live here for so long, of course at some point you try to move out and see the world. Being from here gave me so much of my culture to always have with me and to embed in my career. The way we dress, the way we talk, our demeanor, everything’s a vibe. Growing up here, I had the best of both worlds. It definitely molded me into the woman that I am, and I’m thankful to be from Harlem.

AllHipHop: Who were you listening to growing up?

Vina Love: I listened to Mary J. Blige, that’s my favorite artist. I listened to Faith Evans and throwbacks from the 60’s. Everything my family listened to, that’s what I got into.

AllHipHop: Was there a turning point where you felt you could do music for a living?

Vina Love: When I got to high school, I started acting, dancing, and singing. I was 16 years old and my mother said “You are not going to California by yourself.” So, I took a year off from school and I started making music. Really going in the studio, really recording, and making videos. I was in a group previously and we put out a song that went viral, that was the beginning of my music career. Now, we’re here in 2021 and I’m still going strong.

AllHipHop: How’d you get the name Vina Love?

Vina Love: That’s my real name. My name is Davina Amore Love, I just took the “Da” out and left everything else.

AllHipHop: “N.F.S.” out now. How are you feeling?

Vina Love: I’m so happy. You know when you’re trying to introduce yourself and you’re still trying to find yourself at the same time? You’re unsure of how people are going to portray you or how they look at you.

So I recorded “N.F.S.” it was really “Okay this is the real me. I don’t have to be this all the time, all day. I don’t have to be 100, I can be soft.” I never want to catch anybody by surprise, I want people to know who Vina is. I love “N.F.S.,” I love the response to it, and I love the video. Everything about it I love.

AllHipHop: What does NFS stand for?

Vina Love: No Funny S###. I don’t know if people say it anywhere else, but I know in New York it’s something you say to let people know you’re really serious. “No funny s###, that food was mad good.” It’s of that realm, when you really want to emphasize something. That’s what the song was: no funny s###, don’t play with me. I’m fire, I’m fly. I love y’all but if you don’t like me, I don’t like you either.

AllHipHop: What was your creative vision with the video?

Vina Love: Real New York. When you come to New York in the summertime, that’s what you see. You’re in the corner store because you’re getting chopped cheeses, you’re surrounded by people you care about and love. She’s a princess, but she’s also Vina from Harlem. So trying to get the best of both worlds out the video and I think we did really well.

AllHipHop: What was the best memory from shooting?

Vina Love: All the dirtbike scenes because all my friends were around and we were really being ourselves. In the video, my best friend/cousin Brianna says “Do you see her? She’s fire!” That’s my favorite part because that’s what we mean to each other: to encourage each other, build each other up, hype each other up. If your girls aren’t hyping each other up, you can’t expect anybody else to.

AllHipHop: What inspires those outfits and looks?

Vina Love: My mom is my stylist, she’s also my manager. Being the hood Marilyn Monroe, I wear the gloves all the time. Always have the designed up gloves, matching my bustier or whatever else I’m wearing. One outfit is really sporty and the other outfit is really classy, sexy, and dressy.

AllHipHop: How would you describe your fashion sense?

Vina Love: My mom has really molded my whole entire fashion sense. Leave it to me, I’d wear sweatsuits everyday, but I do love dressing up.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to get from your story?

Vina Love: You can really do whatever you want, no matter what. I’ve literally been through every emotional state you can possibly think of. I’ve wanted to give up so many times. I’ve been in a place where I didn’t feel I was fully capable of doing the things I dreamed I could do. I’ve had hiccups. I’ve gone through all of those things and it’s still possible for me, so it’s still possible for anybody.

When you’re sure of what you want, you’re gonna be successful. To also be positive. Be very very positive, even when things are looking down. You have to believe that it’s possible. If you don’t believe it, nobody else will.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Vina Love: First, marijuana. It helps the creative process. Second, you definitely always need to have water near. Some water, tea, honey, or ginger around. Keep sniffing it, feeling good and clean. Lastly, I like when the lights are low. In the studio, I love when the lights are down. It sets the mood.

AllHipHop: How was it having your father (Kid Capri) inducted in the Hip-Hop Museum?

Vina Love: Insane, absolutely insane. And about time! It’s been a long time coming. It was a beautiful experience, the event itself was so organized. Everybody was really excited to see each other, be supportive of each other. To see my dad get his award, be honored and him give his speech, it was really dope to see. It’s almost a blueprint for what my career is going to be. To see him do it and be such a beautiful example in front of me is really crazy.

AllHipHop: Do you feel any pressure, given your dad’s stature?

Vina Love: No, surprisingly I don’t. I’m one of those people who’s going to do what I want no matter what. I know that I’m destined for something amazing so there’s no pressure. Just be yourself, be who you’re already made to be.

AllHipHop: KRS-One is a real spitter, are we going to be getting any bars in the music?

Vina Love: Absolutely. When it comes to rapping, I write. I’m not a freestyle rapper. I’m a writer. I can really write a country song, write a R&B song, or write a rap song because that’s what writers do.

AllHipHop: What are you most excited for next?

Vina Love: I’m going to be releasing an EP, I’m also releasing an album. The EP name is The Hood Marilyn Monroe, and my album name is Love Talk. I’m fully prepared to blow everybody’s minds. [laughs] I’m really excited to get all the music out there.

AllHipHop: Do you have any features on the project?

Vina Love: Yes I will. I’m not gonna tell you who, but I’m definitely going to have some features for y’all. I have some songs with Capella Grey coming out. I have a video with Fergie Baby to our song “Toxic” that’s out now. You guys can listen to it, we’re about to release that video too. I’m about to release 3 more songs and I have a song with Angelica Vila coming out.