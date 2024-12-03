Wu-Tang Legacy And BET Stardom: Shamar Rasha Hill’s Special Journey in Entertainment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The son of Cappadonna and Queen YoNasDa, Shamar Rasha Hill is ready to take the world by storm.

Shamar Rasha Hill, a multi-talented entertainer at just 13 years old, is already making waves in the entertainment industry. As the son of legendary Wu-Tang Clan member Cappadonna and prominent community organizer and media personality YoNasDa Lonewolf, Shamar is carving out his own unique path as a singer, rapper, dancer, and actor.

Shamar’s acting career includes notable roles in films like Sounds of Summer (2024) and 13: The Film (2018). He even took on the role of an Apocalyptic Indigenous Child in a short film by Kanye West and Malik Yusef (2019). However, his breakout performance comes as Manny in BET’s Brewster’s Millions Christmas (2024), where he stars alongside China McClain and Romeo Miller. The soon-to-be classic holiday movie hits December 5.

Shamar’s talents extend beyond the screen. His stage work demonstrates his dedication to craft. he landed the role of Travis Younger in A Raisin in the Sun (2024) with Dominion Entertainment Group. He’s even a rapper, actor and singer. Full disclosure, he battled the author of this piece, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and drops some bars later in the video. For every Shamar Rasha Hill, read or watch below.

AllHipHop: Chuck Creekmur, aka Jigsaw, here with AllHipHop, and I’m joined by a young superstar in the making! What’s up, Shamar Hill?

Shamar Hill: What’s up, what’s up, y’all? I’m Shamar Hill, and I’m playing Manny on BET…

AllHipHop: Hold up, hold up—you’re speeding already! (Joking) Let me ask the questions first. How are you doing?

Shamar Hill: I’m good. We’re good—moms is here too.

AllHipHop: That’s great! Before we get into Brewster’s Millions: Christmas, tell us a little bit about yourself.

Shamar Hill: Well, I’ve been acting since I was three. I’m also a singer, I can dance, and I rap. I even have a song coming out soon.

AllHipHop: Out of all those talents, which do you prefer?

Shamar Hill: Honestly, all of them, but I really enjoy acting.

AllHipHop: Why acting?

Shamar Hill: I like playing different characters and seeing myself on screen. It’s also about the relationships you build while acting.

AllHipHop: Nice! So let’s talk about Brewster’s Millions: Christmas. The movie drops on December 5th on BET+. How did you land the role?

Shamar Hill: We were at the airport when my mom found the audition. She said, “Shamar, you’ve been wanting a Christmas movie—this is it.” We went straight to Atlanta, I auditioned, sang my song, and I feel like I killed it.

AllHipHop: Tell us about your character, Manny.

Shamar Hill: Manny is just like me—he loves to sing, works hard at his talent, and never gives up. He’s trying to get attention from this guy and he’s just shutting him down. But he just keeps trying. And he works at hard at his talent and sings. And that’s he’s just me. I love this.

AllHipHop: This movie has some heavy hitters in the cast, like Romeo Miller, Tequan Richmond, Telma Hopkins, China McClain, and even Rain Pryor and Richard Pryor Jr. How was it working with such legends?

Shamar Hill: It was amazing. They’re all so professional and hard-working—it was great to be around that. And they memorized their lines in like a snap so it was very good to like be in an environment like that where I could learn and have fun.

AllHipHop: Did you know about Richard Pryor or the original Brewster’s Millions before this?

Shamar Hill: My mom made sure I watched the original movie. That’s when I learned about Richard Pryor, and I loved it.

AllHipHop: Did you get to interact with Romeo or the other cast members much?

Shamar Hill: Yeah, I did. Everyone had great energy and personalities.

AllHipHop: Did you have a favorite moment on set?

Shamar Hill: Probably behind the scenes—like having dance contests with my “dad” and Romeo. That was really fun.

AllHipHop: I have a personal question to ask you. Are you willing to admit that I defeated you in a rap battle?

Shamar Hill: I was waiting for you to ask that! I mean, you can call me a sore loser, but I think I won that rap battle. That’s just me, though.

AllHipHop: It’s all good, it’s all good. I appreciate that answer. You didn’t say yes or no—that was a good answer. You must have learned that type of response from your mom.

Shamar Hill: I’m just trying to be humble, but I’ll say I think I did pretty good.

AllHipHop: Okay, fair enough. I’ve been practicing, though. I think we need a showdown later down the line. Maybe when I come back down South, we can run it back. I’ve improved since then. I was rusty last time—you had a couple punchlines that threw me off.

Shamar Hill: I mean, I could do something right now, you know.

AllHipHop: Oh, go ahead.

Shamar Hill:

The devil is an opp, get into that bag, I’m reaching for the sky, yeah, I’m never gonna drop,

Always on my hustle, yeah, I’m never gonna stop,

Like, yeah, you not like me though,

Lately rapping like I’m wrapping up a free throw,

Haters wanna diss, but I’m really trying to be, bro,

They like, “How you doing that?” I got the cheat code,

Demons coming close, shooting right through the peephole,

But guess what—we not the same people.

AllHipHop: Yo! I’m definitely not ready for you right now. I’ll be back, though—I promise.

Shamar Hill: For sure.

AllHipHop: Now, I don’t know if this is public, but your father is legendary—Cappadonna of Wu-Tang Clan. Is that well-known?

Shamar Hill: It is, yeah.

AllHipHop: So, you’ve got two parents that rap. It’s in your blood, right?

Shamar Hill: Yeah, my dad’s on tour right now. And my mom can still rap. She’s nice—definitely still got it.

AllHipHop: That’s what’s up. Where do you think your talent comes from? Were you exposed to it early, or is it just natural?

Shamar Hill: At first, I wanted to be a dancer—I was dancing all the time. But when I was about seven, I started writing songs and realized they were pretty good. So, I started singing and training, and everything just developed from there.

AllHipHop: I like that you said “training.” That’s an amazing word. A lot of people don’t think about what it takes to be great—they just start doing it without preparation. Training means you’re working toward mastery.

Shamar Hill: Thank you!

AllHipHop: You’re already very good. I’ve seen you sing and incorporate dancing into your performances.

Shamar Hill: Thank you, I appreciate that.

AllHipHop: Who’s your favorite singer?

Shamar Hill: Michael Jackson, the GOAT. But for current artists, I’d say PJ Morton.

AllHipHop: Do you have a favorite Michael Jackson song?

Shamar Hill: Probably “Break of Dawn.”

AllHipHop: That’s a smooth record. A lot of rappers and singers have sampled that one.

Shamar Hill: Yeah, it’s a good song.

AllHipHop: So, you’ve got this movie coming out. Do you have anything else on deck?

Shamar Hill: I’ve been in the studio working on songs, so hopefully, an album or my first EP will be coming soon.

AllHipHop: Will it be a mix of rap and singing?

Shamar Hill: Probably a little bit of both. Some songs might be rap, others singing.

AllHipHop: Aside from your parents, who’s your favorite rapper?

Shamar Hill: Kendrick Lamar. Oh, and Denzel Curry—I like the texture of his songs.

AllHipHop: Solid choices. I’ve seen Denzel Curry live, and he’s incredible.

Shamar Hill: Definitely—he’s an amazing artist.

AllHipHop: You’ve got great taste in music. I feel like we could ride together in the car with no skips.

Shamar Hill: For sure! The aux…

AllHipHop: Yeah, I can trust you with the aux! Well, I won’t hold you too long—I know you’re a busy man. I was about to be offended when your mom said you were booked and busy!

Shamar Hill: [Laughs] Yeah, it’s been a lot, but we made it work.

AllHipHop: Before we wrap, I just want to say I’m proud of you. Your energy, commitment to your craft, and your God-given gifts are inspiring. You’re in a generation where you can share all your talents—you don’t have to choose just one. That’s amazing to see.

Shamar Hill: Thank you so much!

AllHipHop: So, Brewster’s Millions Christmas drops December 5th on BET+. And you’ve got music on the way, too.

Shamar Hill: That’s right—stay tuned!

AllHipHop: One last thing—can you give a shoutout to AllHipHop?

Shamar Hill: Shoutout to AllHipHop—the GOAT!

AllHipHop: Appreciate you, man. Stay safe and keep shining.

Shamar Hill: Thank you! See you soon.