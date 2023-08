Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Hip-Hop legend assures AllHipHop it’s not as bad as it seems.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony celebrated 50 years of Hip-Hop with a street-naming ceremony in their hometown of Cleveland. The dedication took place at the intersection of E. 99 Street and St. Clair Avenue on Friday (August 11) with Bizzy, Krayzie, Flesh, Layzie and Wish in tow. But somebody apparently wanted more than memories—they wanted something tangible.

On Sunday (August 13), Flesh hopped on Instagram and revealed the sign had been stolen. He wrote in the caption: “Now! Which one of y’all did this s###? SMH #bonethugsnharmonyway.”

Bone Thugs’ former manager Steve Lobel—who attended the ceremony—said it perfectly, “Wow that’s f###ed up!” But fortunately for the legendary group, there was more than one. Speaking to AllHipHop, Krayzie Bone addressed the situation and was pleased to inform his fans it’s not as bad as it looks.

“That’s Cleveland,” he tells AllHipHop with a laugh. “They put up three signs up—one at both ends of the street and one in the middle of the street. I guess someone stole the one in the middle, thinking it wouldn’t be noticed, but left the other two. It’s all good though, no worries. All love.”

Krayzie Bone spoke to AllHipHop in July about the lack of respect for Hip-Hop’s pioneers and architects.

“With Hip-Hop, I’ve been blessed to be here,” he said at the time. “To be here at the beginning, to watch and see every phase that it’s went through, I’m excited to see what the next 50 years is going to bring. Hip-Hop is definitely here to stay as a music genre, but it’s still so young.

“I just want to see Hip-Hop mature and be more kind and respectful to the artists that carry this genre. I want to see a balance between artists and corporations. It’s still young, but it needs to mature a lot. We need to realize and understand how to treat all legends like other genres of music.”

Hip-Hop was being celebrated all over the world on August 11, and the street-naming ceremony was just one of many events Bone Thugs attended over the historic weekend. On Saturday (August 12), Bone Thugs headed over to the Rocket Mortgage Field House to perform alongside a roster of Hip-Hop legends as part of The F.O.R.C.E. Tour, LL Cool J’s first tour in years. Performers included The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Common, Method Man, Redman, Jadakiss and MC Lyte.