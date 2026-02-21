Chrisean Rock & Zenith Zion Launch Boxing Match At XRumble Press Conference In Delaware

Chrisean Rock brought the prayer and the presence and Zenith Zion delivered pure fight energy ahead of their April 25 clash at Harrah’s Philadelphia.

Quiet office corridors gave way to raised voices and a tense stare down when Chrisean Rock and Zenith Zion stepped into the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce offices in Wilmington to promote their April 25th XRumble bout at Harrah’s Philadelphia.

What looked like a modest media gathering on paper quickly turned into something far more charged.

The press conference, promoted by XRumble Boxing League founder Damon Feldman, was intentionally intimate. Organizers chose Wilmington over the actual fight site in Chester, Pennsylvania, citing tighter security and greater control over the setting. The goal was simple: keep the spectacle contained before unleashing it on fight night.

AllHipHop was in the building, with Grouchy Greg Watkins and Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur on hand as the they work to bring Hip-Hop culture to Harrah’s the night of the fight. Plans are already in motion to spotlight emerging rap talent during the April 25 card, blending sport and sound in a way that reflects the modern entertainment landscape.

Zenith arrived early, calm, patient and focused.

She worked the room with quiet confidence, speaking deliberately and sizing up the moment. Physically, she presents as the naturally bigger athlete. In boxing, size and strength matter but styles decide outcomes. Zenith, a professional wrestler, appears to understand that dynamic and carries herself like someone who expects to impose her will once the bell rings.

Then came the good spectacle.

Chrisean Rock entered with the kind of attention that bends the room. The Baltimore native is not a traditional boxing product. She is a social media lightning rod stepping into the ring under bright lights. That reality hung in the air.

When moderators asked the crowd who would win, the response caught some off guard. A noticeable portion of attendees shouted for Zenith. But C-Rock did not flinch.

She leaned into her faith. And prayed.

Rock prayed publicly and spoke about goodwill, referring to herself as “Holy Hands Malone,” framing the fight as both competition and testimony. It was not typical fight hype. There were no over the top insults. No flying chairs. Just a spiritual undertone layered over a brewing rivalry.

Zenith, by contrast, stayed all business. No sermons. No blessings. Just the look of someone prepared to cause damage between the ropes. After the prayer, she said, “Chrisean, how’s it gonna feel when I kick your ass?” Chrisean shrugged saying, “I’m trying to be cool.”

Behind the scenes, organizers made several accommodations for Chrisean, acknowledging her star power. Early on, she seemed slightly detached from traditional boxing pageantry. But as the event progressed, she appeared more comfortable in the promotional rhythm. Trainers and staff maintained structure while Feldman guided the flow, ensuring the production ran smoothly.

By the time the staredown happened, the temperature had risen. Words were exchanged. Cameras crowded in. For a moment, the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce felt like a premium cable broadcast.

This is not a conventional matchup. It is part sport, part spectacle and entirely reflective of a new era where influencers and athletes collide under bright sanctioned lights. Social media lit up almost immediately after the face off, signaling broad interest beyond hardcore boxing circles.

With figures like Jake Paul redefining the business model, Feldman and XRumble are carving their own lane. If the buzz inside that Wilmington office translates to Harrah’s Philadelphia on April 25, this could be more than just another fight card.

It could be a statement about where boxing is headed next.

Photos: Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur