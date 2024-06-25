Davido Wants Rihanna For Next Collaboration; Talks Bridging Cultures Through Afrobeats

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Davido and Rihanna? The African-based artist hopes to get the great pop sensation in the studio. Check out the chat with AllHipHop.

Davido, the Afrobeats sensation, has his sights set very high, and for good reason. He’s a global megastar with his sights on conquering the music game.

Born David Adedeji Adeleke, Davido has seamlessly blended his Nigerian heritage with American sentiments to create a unique and infectious sound that resonates globally.

“I have lived in America before, even before my music career,” the Atlanta-born, Nigerian-reared artist explained. “I stayed in Atlanta for a bit, but so I always saw the difference between back home (Africa and the United States). I also always saw the disconnection that [existed] because – at the end of the day – we all know where we’re from originally. So I’m happy that things like entertainment have kind of connected us back, musically and we just soundly all getting back together.”

Davido expressed his love and satisfaction with how entertainment has played a pivotal role in reconnecting people of African descent with their roots.

“You got people from America going back to Africa for holidays now. We got people wanting to find out where they’re really from, stuff like that. So I feel like I always knew that over time, the connection because anything that’s disconnected artificially will always connect back naturally. So I’m just happy that the Western world is accepting the culture and I’m just happy about everything,” he told Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.

Known for his hit singles like “Dami Duro,” “Fall,” and “If,” Davido has established himself as a major force in the Nigerian music industry and beyond. His debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, released in 2012, featured several hit singles that solidified his status in the music world. His musical style, which blends traditional African elements with global pop and Hip-Hop influences, has earned him numerous awards, including BET Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards, and Nigerian Entertainment Awards.

The artist, who recently concluded a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, reflected on his varied, pleasant tour experiences. “Touring has been crazy. I just did Madison Square Garden last month. It was an amazing show. Sold out and New York has always been a city that always shows love. Shout out to Summer Jam. I think it’s my second or third time here and we just, happy man. Thank you.”

When asked about future collaborations, Davido enthusiastically mentioned his interest in working with global superstar Rihanna.

AllHipHop: Who would you like to work with next?

Davido: Everybody man, to be honest, probably Rihanna. “RiRi what’s up, call me!” Maybe. Maybe.

AllHipHop: Yeah, you can bring her out of retirement, I think.

AllHipHop: Yeah. She popped her collar the other day on breaking records and hits and stuff.

Davido: Yeah, she can, right. She got it.

Davido is currently on tour in the United States.