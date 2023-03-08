Drill Rapper Steph G Talks The Dominican/Black Debate, Her Top 5 DOA & Her Dream Collabs

Drill rapper Steph G is on the rise with the trajectory like a rocket. She’s a Brownsville bomber that does it all. She can spit, but also sing, has some dance songs and some tracks that are so New York, you can smell a chopped cheese through the speakers.
But her dreams and aspirations do not stop with the five boroughs of New York City. The twenty-something is working steadfastly to be a massive star. With that comes huge ambitions. Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Steph G chop it up, a conversation about her hopes and dreams. Moreover, she talks about her dream list of collaborations. She definitely feels like she’s ready for a feature with Cardi B, but also explains what she would do if she got “flewed out” to meet Drake. Are Dominicans Black? She’s got the answers.
Charming, skilled and beautiful, Steph G is a potential game-changer in a crowed playing field of rappers.