EXCLUSIVE: Erica Banks Wants To Make A “Rich Baby Daddy” Type Collaboration With SZA

Erica Banks and SZA could join forces together soon and create a club-ready collaboration akin to Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red, if it’s left up to the Houston-bred rapper.

During an exclusive interview with AllHipHop at the 2024 BET Awards, the “On His Face” hitmaker revealed her deep love and reverence for the Top Dawg Entertainment vocalist. In the process, Banks explained why she would pass up opportunities to collaborate with the likes of artists such as Béyonce, Doja Cat, Muni Long and more, who were nominated in the Best Female Pop Artist category at the BET Awards, in order to work with SZA.

“SZA for sure,” Banks replied when asked who she’d work with first. “Really. I love her so much. I love them all actually. I love the whole list you just read, but if I had to just go who first to work with it would definitely be SZA.”

Bank went on to describe when she first fell in love with SZA, remarking on what initially drew her to the “Kill Bill” vocalist’s music, and her overall aura as well.

“I fell in love with SZA when she drops her CTRL album,” she said. “I fell in love with ‘CTRL’ and I just feel like she has this soft, pure vibe about herself. I’ve never met her, but I would love to meet her and get a chance to work with her and make a song that the whole world would love.”

Banks’ dream collaboration could become a reality sooner rather than later, considering the success SZA’s collaborations with rappers in the past has generated. Notably, her feature on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” quickly took over social media, ultimately reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning widespread radio airplay. Her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on “All the Stars” for the Black Panther film soundtrack was another major success, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and amassing over 800 million streams on Spotify. More recently, SZA’s feature on Travis Scott’s “K-POP” also garnered significant attention, entering the Hot 100 and rapidly climbing streaming charts. In essence, history tells us this pair could definitely craft a crow-favorite hit by combining Banks’ spicy lyricism and kinky concepts with SZA’s dreamy vocals and twisted perspective.

Watch the full interview above.