In a video leaked to AllHipHop, the Public Enemy hypeman gets into a heated exchange with ex-manager Kate Gammell.

Flavor Flav sometimes doesn’t fare well in public places. Less than two weeks after the Public Enemy legend was filmed cussing out an airport employee, another video of the Flavor of Love star has leaked. In a video obtained by AllHipHop, Flavor Flav is taped screaming at Kate Gammell, his ex-manager and mother of their three-year-old son Jordan, calling her a “gold-digging b####.”

The heated exchange was caught on video for only one minute, but it’s enough to conclude the argument appears to be over Gammell’s wish to accompany Flav and Jordan on a shopping excursion at the Century City Mall in Century City, California.

Witnesses at the scene said Gammell had to be comforted by two high school girls after she was brought to tears. They took Gammell to the security office where two guards escorted her to her vehicle out of fear for her safety. They claimed Flavor Flav yelled at Gammell for roughly 10 minutes before storming off. At one point, he was allegedly holding Jordan in his arms as the argument ensued.

Flavor Flav initially denied paternity, but a test later proved he was indeed the father. In May, TMZ reported Gammell had spoken to Flav about Jordan taking his last name, Drayton, and filed legal documents to make it official. A hearing took place this year and Jordan’s last name was legally changed to Drayton.

As for the airport incident involving a Spirit airlines flight, Flavor Flav ultimately issued an apology on social media, tweeting, “I like to think I represent all the people who would get upset when airlines are in the wrong. As I said to TMZ, I apologize to those who witnessed me acting out of character…but I do not apologize to Spirit or the gate agent for their shady tactics when they oversell flights.”

I like to think I represent all the people who would get upset when airlines are in the wrong. As I said to TMZ, I apologize to those who witnessed me acting out of character,,, but I do not apologize to Spirit or the gate agent for their shady tactics when they oversell flights. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) November 13, 2022

In turn, Spirit rewarded him with a full refund and automatic gold status, meaning he’ll never have to pay for any of Spirit’s add-on charges such as the ones for baggage and seat selection. It was rumored Southwest Airlines stepped in and offered Flav free flights, but when reached by Simple Flying, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines confirmed it helped Flav get to his final destination but denied reports he’d been given free flights in the future.