Flavor Flav pleaded no contest to misdemeanor coercion after a domestic battery charge against him was dropped in a Nevada court.

A domestic battery charge against Flavor Flav has been dismissed in Nevada.

Flavor Flav pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of coercion after admitting he took his girlfriend’s cellphone during a domestic dispute. The 62-year-old rapper, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was ordered to pay $640 in fines for the nonviolent misdemeanor.

“Mr. Drayton and his family are grateful to bring an amicable close to this matter and appreciate everyone’s support as he continues his one-year journey of sobriety,” Flavor Flav’s lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a press statement.

The Public Enemy hypeman was arrested for alleged domestic violence in October. Police responded to a disturbance at his home in a Las Vegas suburb and booked him on a battery charge.

A criminal complaint accused Flavor Flav of poking the alleged victim in the nose, throwing her down and taking her phone. The woman’s name was redacted in court and police documents, but she was identified as someone dating the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and the mother of one of his children.

Flavor Flav has a history of domestic violence. He spent a month in jail for assaulting his then-girlfriend in 1991.

He was also accused of threatening his then-fiancée’s 17-year-old son with a knife in 2012. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted battery and was ordered to take a domestic violence counseling course in 2014.