EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jones Wants Verzuz Rematch Against The LOX At Madison Square Garden

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Dipset rapper admits they didn’t practice the five Ps: “Proper preparation prevents poor performance.”

Jim Jones recently sat down with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur to discuss a myriad of topics, including the Verzuz match with The LOX. Jones admitted Dipset didn’t practice the five Ps: “Proper preparation prevents poor performance.” Therefore, he’s calling for a rematch.

“I don’t think that energy will ever be duplicated outside of New York unless we go for the rematch, you heard?” Jones said. “They way I’m thinking about it is last time, there was a lot going on. The venue was way too small. There were people on my back. There were people on people’s shoulders in there.

“I think we need proper respect of doing it in the Garden, the big Garden, with proper security, set up right so everybody have breathing room. Not using it as no excuse, but we need a rematch for the city. I’m puttin’ it out there. I’m puttin’ it out there like Rocky after he lost to Apollo Creed […] And we gonna be ready like hot spaghetti.”

Jim Jones was confident The Diplomats would emerge as the rematch’s winner. In fact, he encouraged Las Vegas bookies to wager some bets. He continued, “Let’s score it like a boxing match. Let’s get the judges. Let’s make it live. Let the people vote live. Let’s do it right. Let’s really go for it.”

The LOX originally faced Dipset on the Verzuz stage in August 2021. The LOX’s Jadakiss was raring to go from the moment it began. As The Technician The DJ told Complex at the time, “There was a moment where everyone was talking s### before it actually started. Kiss was just standing there with a look on his face like, ‘I’m going to eat these guys’ food.’ Everyone was going back and forth on the mic. Kiss was just standing there like, ‘As soon as this bell ring, I’m destroying everybody.’”

It sounds like Jones is ready for Round II. You heard? Watch the clip above.