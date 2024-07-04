EXCLUSIVE: Trae Tha Truth Dishes On “Crowd Control” Album + New J. Cole Feature

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trae Tha Truth has peeled back additional contextual layers to reveal the meaning and ultimate motive of his upcoming album, Crowd Control.

During an exclusive interview with AllHipHop at the 2024 BET Awards, Trae Tha Truth explained how the concept of the project is indicative of more than just maintaining his post as a cross-generational rapper. In fact, the Houston lyricist said his approach to the music on the album itself is more of an ode to his ability to adapt rather than his ability to rap.

“Yeah, I have my new album Crowd Control,” Trae The Truth said. “That come out July 26. It’s a turn-up album, just summer vibes, you know. But the reason I call it Crowd Control— one is the game is more so in the festival world now. So it’s dope stuff there. And Crowd Control is also the definition of in the form of being the leader, because the slogan is ‘Control the crowd, don’t let it control you.'”

Trae Tha Truth briefly touched on his approach in his planned follow-up releases arriving after Crowd Control.

“So definitely a fun project,” he said. “Then I’m going to get back to the more lyrical music of what I know how to do.”But that and then Trae Day coming up July 19 through the 22. So everybody going to be in Houston for that, man.”

Trae Tha Truth continues to leave his mark on the Hip-Hop industry throughout his longevity, especially amid his recent string of impactful releases. In 2022, he dropped the collaborative album ABN Renegadez with Houston rap legend, Z-Ro, showcasing their enduring chemistry and addressing real-world issues.

Not to mention last year when he kept fans on their toes by releasing his “Exhale” single series highlighting his resilience and commitment to his craft. Despite being banned from Houston’s radio stations for over 15 years due to a controversial feud, Trae has successfully leveraged social media, streaming platforms, and grassroots community support to sustain his career and influence, proving that his voice can’t be silenced.

In addition to all of that, Trae Tha Truth just released the remix to J. Cole’s Might Delete Later track, “Trae Tha Truth In Ibiza,” which features his blazing new verse alongside the Dreamville MC’s lyrical handiwork.

“When we did it, if you hear me end I say, ‘Even when we fall off we don’t fall off,’ and that’s the segway as he’s getting ready for his album The Fall Off,” he explained. “Everything was calculated with that.”

Watch the interview clip above and check out the track below.