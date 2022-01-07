Force MD’s Reflect On The Late Jessie D & Their Illustrious Careers

AllHipHop spoke with Force MD’s members Rodney “Khalil” Lundy, Stevie D Lundy and Zieme Capers about the late Jessie D.

Hip-Hop suffered a great loss when Jessie D of the Force MD’s passed away.

Tributes poured in after the Force MD’s announced the founding member’s death on Tuesday (January 4). Questlove and DJ Mister Cee were among the notable figures who paid their respects to Jessie D on social media.

But a pioneering artist’s life and career cannot be summed up in an Instagram and Twitter post. That’s why AllHipHop connected with the surviving members of the Force MD’s for an in-depth conversation about the late Jessie D.

Rodney “Khalil” Lundy, Stevie D Lundy and Zieme Capers shared some of their fondest memories of Jessie D in a special discussion with AllHipHop. The trio also provided a history lesson about the Force MD’s, detailing their musical family’s journey from Staten Island to stardom.

Check out AllHipHop’s full interview with Rodney “Khalil” Lundy, Stevie D Lundy and Zieme Capers of the Force MD’s. RIP Jessie D!