Former Bad Boy E. Ness Is Back With Another Humdinger: “Beastie Boys Were Culture Vultures”

Philly rapper E. Ness has major history in Hip-Hop, but has he gone overboard with his latest comments about the Beastie Boys?

Former Bad Boy rapper E. Ness is back.

You might remember when we interviewed him last year, because we went viral multiple times over it. He’s known for being an outspoken MC/battle rapper, who never bites his tongue.

I will say that Ness has recently evolved into a content creator who raps. But make no mistake—he still has BARS. I recently watched his new interview with us, and it was quite comical.

The interview kicks off with some incendiary comments about one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved groups, the Beastie Boys. The Beastie Boys broke down barriers in the ’80s and ’90s with their signature brand of Hip-Hop.

They ran with the Kings of Rock, Run-DMC, and opened doors for other white rappers. However, Ness alleges they were “culture vultures.” That’s a harsh term, but he does back up his claim. You gotta watch, because it’s at the very beginning of the interview.

Beyond that, Ness has plenty to say about his former boss, Diddy, who’s currently jacked up in the game. You might recall that in last year’s interview, Ness claimed there was a “smear campaign” against the Big Bad Boy. This time, he doesn’t go quite that far but does reflect on his previous statements, acknowledging that things weren’t as clear back then.

One of the most intriguing parts of the interview is his take on his relationship with Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan. OK, that wasn’t necessary— but Da Band lives on!

In our last interview, Ness went viral for revealing that Dylan didn’t show up when Dave Chappelle was taping his infamous sketch. That absence, according to Ness, made Chappelle parody Dylan. Dylan boldly claimed that was a lie. This time, Ness maintains that they simply have different points of view. You’ll have to watch the interview to fully understand the dynamic.

There’s plenty more to unpack in the interview, especially when it comes to Ness’s thoughts on music. He dives into the current state of the industry, why he’s still around and what he’s got cooking with a lineup of legendary collaborators.

And here’s the last interview, should you want to see it.