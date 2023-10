The “Wild ‘N Out” personality, who’s proudly represented his heritage in his music since the onset of his career (hence the name), is understandably heartbroken by the development.

A war erupted overseas on Saturday (October 7) after Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. According to the Associated Press, the Israeli government formally declared war Sunday (October 8) and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack. As the military intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the toll passed 1,000 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Jewish rapper/Wild ‘N Out personality Kosha Dillz, who’s proudly represented his heritage in his music since the onset of his career (hence the name), is understandably heartbroken by the development. He also came dangerously close to being in Tel Aviv at the time of the attacks. In fact, he was scheduled to perform at the Levontin 7 venue on Tuesday (October 10).

“Yesterday’s attack will go down as one of the most horrible days in Jewish history in our lifetime,” Kosha Dillz tells AllHipHop. “It’s a day when children and grandmothers were slaughtered, ripped from their homes and documented on social media for the world to see. Outside Israel, celebrities and influencers were still figuring out how to compose ‘a post’ on the problems they had with the Israeli government, even though no one was asked that before being kidnapped or murdered.

“A peaceful music festival in the desert was shot up with target practice, which many of us would’ve attended or performed at. Tuesday, I was scheduled to perform a peace concert at Levontin 7 in Tel Aviv, but it has obviously been canceled. In 2020 and 2021, we marched with Black Lives Matter. In 2022, we marched with Ukraine. Today we ask you if you will march with us? Will you even ask us how we and our family are l doing? Sadly, my phone has been silent.”

Authorities are still trying to figure out how many civilians and soldiers were seized by Hamas fighters and taken back to Gaza. From videos and witnesses, the captives are known to include women, a Holocaust survivor, children and the elderly. President Joe Biden addressed the conflict in a statement from the White House.

“This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel,” he said. “The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering. Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded. My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

Israel says there’s a long fight ahead. Watch a clip of the chaos from the music festival below.