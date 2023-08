The members of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony were honored with a street-naming ceremony in Cleveland on August 11. Proudly displayed at the intersection of E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue, the three “Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way” street signs solidified the seismic impact the group has had on their hometown. But evidently, someone keeps stealing the signs—and now, all three are gone.

Speaking to AllHipHop, Layzie Bone admits he wasn’t exactly surprised when they started disappearing. As he explains, “To be honest, when I saw the signs going up I felt like they were coming down. They were so well put together with the name and then the group picture on the actual sign, too. I saw fans salivating to have one of their own. It felt like a piece of Bone memorabilia. Like a piece of history.”

As for who’s behind the disrespectful act—a fan or hater—Layzie Bone has his own theory. He says, “I believe the culprit or culprits behind the theft could’ve been haters or fans, but I’m leaning more toward the fans because Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s love in the city far outweigh the hate. My city is rough and tough, ‘thuggish ruggish’ even. The vibrations in the hood is low from poverty, so kids do whatever they can do to get the things they desire, and Bone memorabilia is one of those things. Those signs are probably hanging on somebody’s bedroom wall. We have work to do to uplift our community.”

According to News 5 Cleveland, the first Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way sign was stolen on Sunday (August 13), the second on Tuesday (August 15) and the third on Thursday (August 17)—less than a week after they were put up. However, one has already been replaced. As for the solution to the problem, Layzie Bone suggests even bolting them into the pole won’t stop their rabid fanbase.

“Bolting the signs in is a temporary fix,” he says. “Bone fans are some of the most dedicated fans in the world for 30+ years. The naming of the street was just the beginning of our commitment to make a difference. Our part of the city is unfortunately the red lines part (if you know what that means). Heavy poverty causes heavy crime and la ack of opportunity, which decreases the morale. Like I said, we have work to do.

“Now that we’re established pillars in the ‘hood, we’re getting active to motivate and inspire our communities for greatness. My non-profit for helping the youth is called the In The H.O.O.D foundation. The H.O.O.D acronym stands for ‘Helping Others Overcome Differences.’ R.I.P. to our founder, Rob J. McQueen. Shout out to Krayzie Bone’s Spread the Love Foundation as well.”