SnowFall: Filming W/Out John & Deets On This Season

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
Allhiphop had the pleasure of attending an exclusive press conference for the season 4 premiere of the hit drama series, Snowfall. The cast and producers take us through what it was like filming without the shows creator, John Singleton, filming through a pandemic and what’s to come this season.
“I just hoped we’d get the pilot picked up,” states Damson Idris as he recalls being cast as Franklin Saint. He expressed there was that uncertainty- where would this show go? Four seasons later, Idris admits that as his character Franklin evolved, so has his acting skills. As the audience watched a young Franklin dive headfirst in the drug game- we’ve seen him transform into a thriving leader.
In season four of Snowfall, it’s January 1, 1985, and Ronald Reagan has just won his re-election campaign. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while our crew of dealers led by Franklin Saint is benefiting from those addicted to crack cocaine- they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love.
As the entire nation is watching, the LAPD is spending a large budget and resources on the “war on drugs.” Politicians’ phones are ringing. There are powerful people who are concerned. From the hallways of the White House to those of CIA headquarters, people are whispering. They believe one of their own may be involved in this burgeoning epidemic.
This season Franklin will be forced to emerge from his near-grave to try and regain control over his business and end the rising gang violence in the streets before it becomes an all-out war.
Idris states “Franklin is no James Bond. He won’t always win- sometimes he’ll lose.”
Watch our exclusive interview below. Tune into Snowfall on FX every Wednesday.