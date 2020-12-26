Want To Win A PLAYSTATION 5? Read On!

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
Rapper Domani announces The “You Didn’t Get What You Want for Christmas” giveaway
Domani and his record label, Forever Records, teams up today with AllHipHop to give fans a chance to win one of this seasons most sought after items, a Sony PlayStation 5.
All you have to do is sign up for Domani’s community by texting (404) 737-1424. Domani will text you a secret link on AllHipHop to register.
Deadline to enter is 11:59pm Dec 27th. The winner will be announced on the 28th. Hope everyone is spreading love during this great Holiday season!