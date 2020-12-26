Want To Win A PLAYSTATION 5? Read On!

By : / Categories : Exclusives / December 26, 2020

Rapper Domani and his record label Forever Records are giving away a PlayStation 5!

Rapper Domani announces The “You Didn’t Get What You Want for Christmas” giveaway

Domani and his record label, Forever Records, teams up today with AllHipHop to give fans a chance to win one of this seasons most sought after items, a Sony PlayStation 5.

All you have to do is sign up for Domani’s community by texting (404) 737-1424. Domani will text you a secret link on AllHipHop to register.

Deadline to enter is 11:59pm Dec 27th. The winner will be announced on the 28th. Hope everyone is spreading love during this great Holiday season!
