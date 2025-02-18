Xzibit Returns: New Album, Dr. Dre, Ageism In Rap & Getting Down With Conor McGregor

Xzibit opens up about his return to music, working with Conor McGregor’s Greenback Records, and why authenticity in Hip-Hop still matters.

Few artists embody Hip-Hop’s resilience quite like Xzibit. Since his emergence on Loud Records in the late ’90s, the West Coast veteran has weathered seismic shifts in the music industry. He’s also quietly navigated the digital revolution and stared the culture’s persistent ageism dead in the face. Rather than retreat, X has consistently doubled down on his artistry, emerging stronger with each evolution.

Now, after more than a decade since his last solo release, something has reignited in the “Paparazzi” rapper. That creative spark has manifested in a series of compelling new tracks throughout 2024, setting the stage for his highly anticipated album “King Maker” in 2025. When he recently stepped into WonWorld Studios, accompanied by his lady and his DJ, the air of confidence around him was palpable.

But don’t mistake his contentment for complacency. Xzibit carries himself with the gravitas of a Hip-Hop statesman while maintaining the hunger of an artist in his prime. His recent collaboration with MMA legend Conor McGregor has infused him with renewed vigor, demonstrating his continued ability to cross-pollinate Hip-Hop culture with unexpected partnerships.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro sit down with X to reflect on his journey and, more importantly, explore what lies ahead for one of Hip-Hop’s most enduring voices. Watch the video for the full interview with all the details of Dr. Dre, his very first song, coming up as a lyricist in the West and more.

Part 1: The Comeback & Greenback Records

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: Mr. X to the Z, Xzibit. What’s good, man?

Xzibit: I’m good, man. Long time knowing you guys, long time coming on AllHipHop. We family.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: Definitely. First off, I gotta congratulate you. 2024 was a big year for Hip-Hop, and you made a major impact with just a few songs—no album, just bars.

Xzibit: Yeah, man. When we decided to roll out the project, I felt like I needed to reintroduce myself—especially to people who may not even know I make music. That’s why “Play This at My Funeral” was the first drop. It’s also the intro to my new album, Kingmaker. The track is straight bars, no hooks, and I wanted that to set the tone.

DJ Thoro: You really want that played at your funeral?

Xzibit: (Laughs) Maybe. Depends on when that happens.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: The visuals were fire, too. That video was cinematic. Now, you’ve got a new label situation with Greenback Records. What’s the story there?

Xzibit: Yeah, man. Greenback Records is a new venture founded by Conor McGregor. He’s got his hands in everything, but he really loves music. My manager, Bobby Dee, brought this opportunity to me, and at first, I was skeptical. But after sitting with Conor’s team and seeing the vision, I was all in.

The dope part? There’s no industry politics. No expectations or pressure to fit a mold. I get to pave the way, do things my way, and nobody’s stepping on my creativity.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: Were you a fan of McGregor as a fighter before this?

Xzibit: I mean, everybody knows Conor McGregor, but I wasn’t necessarily following him like that. What impressed me was his hands-on approach—this isn’t just a vanity project for him. He’s really involved. I met him in Marbella, Spain, at a bare-knuckle boxing event. He’s fully behind this.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: It’s an interesting mix—Xzibit and Conor McGregor. Does this help you reach a more mainstream audience?

Xzibit: I mean, yeah, but I’m not chasing that. Conor’s world and mine are both about fighting—him in the ring, me in life and music. Love him or hate him, he’s still Conor McGregor. Same with me—I’m still going to be me. I get to use his megaphone while keeping my authenticity intact. That’s the beauty of it.

Part 2: The State of Hip-Hop & The New Album

DJ Thoro: It’s been over a decade since your last project—2012, right? What took so long?

Xzibit: Yeah, man. I’ve been working in film and TV—I was on Empire for three years. Plus, I was building businesses in Cali. But when it comes to music, I gotta be inspired. I don’t just drop records to stay visible.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: That’s real. A lot of artists get swallowed by the digital era.

Xzibit: Yeah, and I see a lot of people chasing success instead of creative elevation. The diversity in Hip-Hop used to be broader. You had Ice Cube and Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul and Tha Alkaholiks—different lanes. Now, everybody’s trying to ride the same wave.

DJ Thoro: Exactly. Back then, you had choices.

Xzibit: Right. But now, people think they gotta fit a certain mold to make it. That’s why I named the album Kingmaker. It’s not about me being the king—it’s about passing on the knowledge that got me here. These are the lessons that took me from a rough start to a global brand.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: That’s dope. And you still drop knowledge without sounding preachy. You had a line that said: “Y’all need to read some books!” That hit.

Xzibit: (Laughs) The problem is, Hip-Hop has ageism. No other genre does this. The Rolling Stones are still touring, but in Hip-Hop, if you’re over 25, you’re an “old head.” That’s ridiculous. Nobody owns Hip-Hop. As long as I have something to say, I’m going to say it.

DJ Thoro: That’s facts.

Xzibit: And look, I know the game is different. Some artists got bigger antics than their music. But I’m not here to play the industry game. I’ve built my own lane, and I don’t need to ask permission to be here.

Part 3: Legacy, West Coast Roots & Personal Growth

DJ Thoro: You came up under Loud Records—legendary roster. How did you even get signed to them?

Xzibit: The Alcoholics put me on. I was never a mixtape rapper—I just got on one of their singles, and then King T put me on his album. After that, Steve Rifkind at Loud signed me. First song I ever recorded? “Paparazzi.” That was my very first studio session.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: That’s crazy. That song set the tone for you.

Xzibit: Yeah. Back then, the West Coast was all about G-Funk and gangsta rap. We were the odd ones—Souls of Mischief, The Pharcyde, us. So, we coined our own term: West Coast Lyricists.

DJ Thoro: You eventually got down with Dre and Aftermath. How did that change your career?

Xzibit: “B#### Please” with Snoop was my first time working with Dre. My work ethic got me invited back, and we built a real bond. At one point, Dre and Jimmy Iovine tried to sign me, but Steve Rifkind shut it down—said I was like a son to him. Would I have loved to be on Aftermath? Of course. But even though I wasn’t officially signed, Dre executive produced my albums. That alone made a huge impact.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: And you were part of the Up In Smoke Tour—one of the biggest Hip-Hop tours ever.

Xzibit: That tour was legendary. Performing at The Tunnel in New York, being on stage with Dre, Snoop, Em—those moments were surreal.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: You’ve been through ups and downs, and a lot of it played out publicly. How do you navigate that?

Xzibit: I was lucky to have my father in my life—he passed, but he gave me a solid foundation. So I move with integrity. People love reporting bad news, but they never amplify the correction when they’re wrong. I don’t let that define me.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: That’s real.

Xzibit: And look, one thing I’ve learned? We give too much attention to the people who don’t love us, instead of the ones who do. A thousand people could show love, and we’ll focus on the one hater. I don’t do that. I appreciate the ones who ride with me.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: That’s wisdom right there.

Xzibit: Facts. At the end of the day, Hip-Hop saved my life. That’s why I’m here. That’s why Kingmaker is coming. I owed my fans this album.