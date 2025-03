Crowe has finally executed his vision with the 51/50 Tour photography book, a dynamic peek behind the curtain of one of music’s most versatile, defiant and unique talents.

Yelawolf embarked on the 51/50 Tour in 2017, shortly after a stint in a psychiatric hospital—hence the name. Manager Edward Crowe, who was Wolf’s tour photographer at the time, was along for the ride and had the chance to capture defining moments from the expansive trek through his lens.

Now, Crowe has finally executed his vision with the 51/50 Tour photography book, a dynamic peek behind the curtain of one of music’s most versatile, defiant and unique talents. Through a series of immaculate photographs, the 148-page book—published by legendary photographer Estevan Oriol’s company Joker Brand Publishing and designed by Kyro Wolf—shows the blood, sweat and tears that Yelawolf and his team put into each live performance.

“The 51/50 Tour photography book was a labor of love and an honor to have had the opportunity to be the tour photographer on this specific run, being that it was a special tour for Wolf and his personal transformation,” Crowe tells AllHipHop. “When me and Kyro were working on the book, I had no idea how we were going to bring it to life. It took us about four years working on and off when we had time, to finally get the book completed.

“One night at the Sunset Marquis in Hollywood, I showed Estevan Oriol what we were workin on and he loved it, it’s a huge honor for this book to be published by Estevan and Joker Brand Publishing.”

In many ways, Crowe’s book is also a heartfelt homage to his mother, who died in 2023.

“I’m a photographer in my spare time and a full time manager,” he says. “My mother was a photographer and I used to go trespass and climb on roofs with her to get the shot. It wasn’t until I grew up that I decided to shoot photography.

“My mother would teach me how to shoot film, I would teach her how to shoot digital and how to edit. It was something we held in common and I dedicated this book to her memory and her inspiration.”

Yelawolf added in a Facebook post, “It’s not only a book of photos, it’s a collage of hand written messages by me and the crew featuring tickets, fans, never before seen backstage antics, and it even comes with a 51/50 VIP lanyard identical to the ones we distributed during this tour.” The book is currently available at Slumerican.com.