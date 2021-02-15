22Gz Explains CJ Beef – AND Tekashi 69, Pop Smoke, Sniper Gang, Nick Blixky’s death + More

(AllHipHop Features)
Brooklyn has always been a hot spot for Hip-Hop talent and controversy, but that ante has been upped with the new drill music scene blowing up over the past few years. It’s been as lucrative as it has been dangerous. AllHipHop corespondent Slops sits down with one of the forefathers of Brooklyn Drill. 22Gz talks about how the music developed locally and much more.
Looking at his face you couldn’t but this young man – 23 years old – has already become a seasoned vet in the game with his debut single “Suburbans” blowing up nearly 5 years ago. “Nah the opps was dropping they heat so I just wanted to comeback with my own and wanted it to sound different” he explains about how the cult classic came together.
And then there’s beef.
He claims not to know most of the people that have issues with him and his Blixky team, and how he created a lot of things he doesn’t get any credit for. Enter: CJ. He decided to take shots at CJ, the newly famous, white-hot Staten Island rapper. Utilizing the same beat from CJ’s smash hit “Whoopty,” 22 addresses how he felt slighted. “I reached out to boy and he aint respond after using my sh#t” he explains.
Moreover, 22 discusses how he seeks to avoid another 6ix9ine situation happening again in the culture. Shrouded in controversy, the Sniper Gang artist looks to just make hits in the future, which seems like. lofty goal. The death of Nick Blixky forced him to step back and focus. The BlixkyTape 2 is coming soon.
Check out the chat with 22Gz and Slops.