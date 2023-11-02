50 Years Of Hip-Hop Fashion Is Celebrated In Brooklyn

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop Style turns 50 and there was a dope celebration in Brooklyn to commemorate the cultural fashion footprint.

Hip-Hop and style go hand-in-hand, basically partners from the very start. A recent celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop fashion put the cultural impact of Hip-Hop on full display.

HipHopCloset.com, in partnership with Oracle Media and AllHipHop, hosted a pop-up fashion show in celebration of style of Hip-Hop. The well-attended affair took place at the Porsche of Brooklyn show room, which was converted into a runway.



Attendees included legendary producer Pete Rock and wife Shara McHayle of Hoop88Dreams, Tek (one half of the group formerly known as Smif-N-Wesson), Markuann Smith, the creator of “Godfather of Harlem,” 90s fashion stylist Sonya Magett as well as AllHipHop.com co-founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.

The event was co-hosted and co-emceed by HipHopCloset.com co-founder Kyiesha Kelly and GoodGirlPR owner Nickie Robinson, who was instrumental in securing the facility and organizing the affair.





The models wore youthful, fashion forward representations of street wear in a manner that was authentic to their respective personalities, with style and flair being of the utmost importance. Elijah McHayle, son of Pete Rock, was among the models.

Fashion and Hip-Hop have always enjoyed a symbiotic relationship.

The genre has always had a unique flare that is culmination of several factors; originating in New York City, a well known fashion epicenter. This the environment that first inspired young African-American, Caribbean and Latino interpretation stylistic interpretation of societal norms. Adding with street-based sensibilities was natural in terms of how to “rock” gear, look “fresh”, and be “fly”.

Style and Hip-Hop, from Ice-T and Run DMC to Westside Gunn and Kanye West, will continuously push the American fashion sensibilities forward.

The models were styled by Khaliah Clark while facial aesthetics were provided by makeup artist Chaz Pierna. Music was provided by DJ. T. Boogie.