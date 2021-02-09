Affion Crockett Explains His Mix Of Comedy & Hip-Hop, Drake, His Dr. Dre Connection + MORE!

(AllHipHop Features)
Affion Crockett is one of the funniest men alive, but that does not tell the whole story. Affion, a native of Fayetteville, NC has risen to the highest heights of Hollywood. And yet, there are more climbing to do. During the onset of the pandemic, it seemed the Affion mastered all of his talents, senses and fused them with his charisma, entertainment tenure and more for him to reach his highest self. Which is odd, because he has consistently been featured in movies with the luminous likes of Kevin Hart, Marlon Wayans, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Sandra Bullock, Regina King and more. Affion also has a burgeoning rap career, but you have to hear him talk about his time in the stu with Dr. Dre. Most of all, Affion Crockett has seen his career hit its zenith in “Mirror II Society,” his first stand-up comedy special. The special is a deep dive into all this things that move him in the funniest, most thought-provoking way.
Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talks to the talented Mr. Crockett. Check it out.