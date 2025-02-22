Firefighters Watched Dinky Sanders Fight For His Life, But Didn’t Help—Then Things Got Worse

With nothing but two garden hoses and sheer will, Albert ‘Dinky’ Sanders fought for 15 hours to save his family’s home—while firefighters stood by and watched homes burn. But there’s a tragic twist.

The Eaton Fire has ravaged the historic Black community of Altadena, leaving families displaced and a neighborhood fighting for survival. Amid the devastation, Albert “Dinky” Sanders stood alone, battling flames for 15 hours with nothing but garden hoses—saving his home while firefighters stood by.

But what should be a story of triumph has taken a cruel and unexpected twist.

In this exclusive conversation with AllHipHop, Dinky shares the harrowing reality of fighting for his home, the broken disaster relief system, and the looming threat of gentrification that could push his family and others out for good. His story is one of courage, injustice, and a desperate call to action before an entire community is erased.

This isn’t just about one fire. It’s about what happens next.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur sat with Dinky at a community benefit for Altadena in nearby Pasadena. This story is mind-blowing.

AllHipHop: Chuck Creekmur AKA Jigsaw here with AllHipHop, and we’re in Pasadena at a benefit for those displaced and affected by the wildfires. I’m here with a local resident—please introduce yourself.

Albert “Dinky” Sanders: My name is Albert Sanders, but everybody knows me as Dinky. My mom gave me that nickname, and it’s stuck with me all my life. I’m 43 years old, born and raised in Altadena and Pasadena. I’ve done a lot of different work—mental health, wildland firefighting training, cooking, photography, and even fashion and branding. I also work with some producers in the music industry.

AllHipHop: You mentioned wildland firefighting training. That seems really relevant, given what’s happening. Can you tell us more about that?

Dinky: Yeah, it’s a coincidence. Last summer, I worked for a nonprofit focused on conservation, environmental restoration, and wildland conservation. Through that, I got the opportunity to take wildland firefighting training and earn my credentials.

AllHipHop: That must have been crucial during these fires. Before we dive into that, can you tell us about this area? I’m new here, and just driving in from L.A., I noticed how the landscape shifts.

Dinky: Yeah, Pasadena and Altadena are about 15 minutes from downtown L.A., but they have a different vibe. It’s always been a welcoming place. It’s changed over time—back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, it was a majority Black community, but today, that’s shifted. It’s a peaceful place, though, with a strong sense of community. We’ve got Black-owned businesses, private stores, and everything we need. Of course, like any city, we deal with some racial profiling and other challenges, but the good outweighs the bad.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk about the fires. It seems like they impacted a lot of people, but I’ve heard that areas like Altadena—where there’s a strong Black community—haven’t received the same support as other places. Is that true?

Dinky: Yeah, I’d say so. Some of the resources have been helpful, but it’s been very unorganized. A lot of people took advantage—creating fake IDs, using other people’s addresses—so those who really needed help got put on the back burner. I’ve personally experienced that. FEMA has been dragging their feet on my case, putting in misinformation that I never provided. My family only received an Airbnb credit for $1,300 in the first week, but after that, nothing. Some families got extensions for their stays, but we didn’t. We were told to call Hilton hotels individually, but none of them were part of the program.

AllHipHop: So the assistance has been inconsistent at best. What about community-driven support, like GoFundMe campaigns?

Dinky: There have been some efforts. The firefighters have been giving out $250 gift cards three days a week, but it’s only one per family. A single night in a hotel can cost over $100, so that money goes fast, especially with food and other needs. We got a $200 Uber Eats gift card, but when I tried to use it, it said all the codes were already used. I reached out to them, but nothing came of it.

AllHipHop: That’s frustrating. How are you and your family coping mentally?

Dinky: At first, I didn’t realize how much it affected me. The fire started at 3:00 AM. I stayed behind and fought it alone for 15 hours while my parents evacuated. Three times during that, I broke down. Even after, I’d hear a pop or smell smoke, and my senses would go into overdrive. I think that’s trauma. My parents, too—this is the only home they’ve known for 40+ years. Seeing them go through this has been tough, but I’ve had to stay strong for them. The first few weeks, I wasn’t sleeping or eating right. It’s getting better now, but it’s still rough.

AllHipHop: You mentioned fighting the fire alone—what about your neighbors? What happened to their homes?

Dinky: I was able to save my house and parts of my two neighbors’ homes. One neighbor left, and I managed to keep the flames from reaching their property. Another neighbor came back and helped after seeing what I was doing. But the fire was intense—his backyard shed caught fire three times. The houses across the street? They burned completely.

AllHipHop: That’s incredible. Do you feel like a hero?

Dinky: No, I don’t feel like a hero. I was just doing what I had to do. I know people who did the same and didn’t make it. People who tried to save their homes and lost their lives—those are the real heroes.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk about the firefighters. What was your experience with them?

Dinky: The first responders that showed up were from Cal Fire, but they weren’t very helpful. They showed up without fire hoses, without equipment, and basically told me to abandon the house. I had two hoses, running back and forth, while they stood there. They didn’t even start unloading their equipment until hours later. I watched them let houses burn. I wanted to grab their hose myself and put the fires out.

AllHipHop: So, just to be clear, they watched you fight the fire alone and didn’t assist?

Dinky: Exactly. They saw me struggling with two water hoses, but they didn’t step in to help save my home. Meanwhile, other homes burned while they just stood there.

AllHipHop: That’s wild. What about your recovery—work, housing, all that?

Dinky: I was out of work for two weeks, but my job let me come back. My parents are on a fixed income, so it’s tough. The real problem is our housing. We’ve been renting this house for 42 years, and now our landlord—who hasn’t even thanked me for saving the property—told us we’re basically on our own. He mentioned selling the house, and we never got a six-month or a year’s notice.

AllHipHop: That’s crazy. Do you think he didn’t want you to save the house?

Dinky: I never thought about that, but now that you say it… he never even thanked me. Not once. No ‘How are you doing?’ No ‘How’s your family?’ Just silence. He told my mom to look into shelters.

AllHipHop: That says a lot. Finally, for people watching, how can they help?

Dinky: If people want to help, I have a GoFundMe, Cash App ($dinkzero), Zelle, and Venmo. But honestly, it’s not just about me—anyone in a natural disaster needs financial help. Even $10 or $20 makes a difference. If you can’t give money, find ways to support directly. We need each other.

AllHipHop: That’s real. Thank you for sharing your story, Dinky. Your strength is inspiring, and I hope this brings more awareness and support your way.

Dinky: Thank you, man. I appreciate you taking the time to listen and share our story.

Cash app:$dinkzero

Venmo: Albert-Sanders-23

Zelle: zudinkyzero1@gmail.com