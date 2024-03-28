AllHipHop Talks To The Cast Of Netflix’s “3 Body Problem”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

If you’re into science fiction, chances are you’re familiar with The Three-Body Problem. And if you’re not, get ready to hear about it everywhere. This renowned book series has now been adapted for Western audiences as “3 Body Problem” by the creators of Game of Thrones, alongside writer Alexander Woo from True Blood. Netflix recently debuted the first season, and it is already a hit. Some speculate this is the next major franchise like “Stranger Things.”

The series delves deep into hard science fiction, exploring intricate concepts in physics and space exploration. If you enjoy a bit of education alongside your entertainment, this series is worth your time. As the story progresses, it delves into political intrigue and philosophy, exploring how humanity grapples with the arrival of extraterrestrial beings and the subsequent shifts in societal norms. There have been significant alterations to give it a more global appeal. The books unfolded in China, but the show has a more global appeal. Also, the creators simplify some of the core science.

This one is for casual fans and those that have read the books. AllHipHop’s Quierra Luck chopped it up with the cast in a fun, informative series of interviews. They are below.

The cast of “3 Body Problem.

Rosalind Chao portrays Ye Wenjie, a brilliant astrophysicist whose traumatic past leads her to make first contact with extraterrestrial beings. Ye grapples with her daughter’s suicide while navigating the complexities of her role in a mysterious military project. Chao, with a prolific career spanning five decades, is recognized for her roles in “Star Trek,” “MAS*H,” and Disney’s live-action “Mulan” remake.

Zine Tseng portrays the young Ye Wenjie in flashbacks, marking her debut in a major project.

Eiza González embodies Auggie Salazar, a nanomaterials researcher facing a mysterious countdown, akin to the character Wang Miao from the novels. González is celebrated for her performances in films like “Baby Driver” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Jovan Adepo takes on the role of Saul Durand, a cynical researcher thrust into unexpected greatness, akin to Luo Ji from the novels. Adepo, known for his Emmy-nominated performance in HBO’s “Watchmen,” has appeared in films like “Fences” and “Overlord.”

Jess Hong portrays Jin Cheng, a senior theoretical physicist entangled in a romantic relationship, akin to Cheng Xin from the novels. Hong is relatively new to the screen, with her debut in the 2019 short film “Krystal.”

Alex Sharp embodies Will Downing, a member of the Oxford 5 facing tough decisions upon learning of his cancer diagnosis, akin to Yun Tianming from the novels. Sharp, a Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning actor, is recognized for his work in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and “To the Bone.”

John Bradley portrays Jack Rooney, a former scientist turned wealthy tycoon, akin to Hu Wen from the novels. Bradley, known for his role as Samwell Tarly in “Game of Thrones,” has appeared in films like “Moonfall” and “Marry Me.”

Benedict Wong portrays Clarence “Da” Shi, a former MI5 agent investigating scientist suicides, akin to Shi Qiang from the novels. Wong, known for his role as Wong in the MCU, has appeared in films like “The Martian” and “Doctor Strange.”

Saamer Usmani embodies Raj Varma, a dedicated Naval officer entangled in a romance, akin to Zhang Beihai from the novels. Usmani is known for his roles in “Inventing Anna” and “Succession.”

Liam Cunningham portrays Thomas Wade, a commanding intelligence leader with dubious morals, akin to his character from “Death’s End.” Cunningham, known for his role as Davos Seaworth in “Game of Thrones,” has appeared in numerous films and TV shows.

Jonathan Pryce portrays Mike Evans, a former environmentalist turned oil tycoon with ties to Ye Wenjie. Pryce, known for his roles in “Game of Thrones” and “The Crown,” has a distinguished career spanning film and television.

Marlo Kelly embodies Tatiana, a loyal follower of the San-Ti with no direct counterpart in the novels. Kelly is known for her roles in “Home and Away” and “Dare Me.”

Sea Shimooka portrays Sophon, a physical ambassador for the San-Ti, designed to appeal to humans. Shimooka is recognized for her role as Emiko Queen in “Arrow.”