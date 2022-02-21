Platinum-Plus Hit Maker Amadeus Steps Out As Author Of New Kid’s Book

Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson is an urban national treasure of music, film, and now literacy. The platinum plus producer is renowned for crafting hits for Sean “Diddy” Combs, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and numerous other entertainment greats. “I’ve been working a long time. I sat down to count the 50 R&B pop artists in my career, ” he says. “I’ve made a historical amount of records.”

Now, the Bronx, New York native is stretching his wings as he cranks out his first book, “Life of Amadeus: The Beat Goes On.” During the pandemic, this hit maker reflected deeply on his illustrious career and decided to share his remarkable story. A motivational speaker, the newly minted author is now talking to kids and young people, encouraging them to chase down their dreams.

In this exclusive conversation, Amadeus talks about his experience as one of Diddy’s hitmen, producing for all the greats, as well as the status of Trey Songz, who is presently being accused of sexual assault. As Songz’s musical director, he has been instrumental in the R&B singer’s professional life and professional success. Drama aside, the King of the Bronx is stepping into his own light all the while lifting those around him.

A self-admitted church boy, he’s managed to navigate through the rigors of the rough and tumble world of music. And, somehow, he has not lost himself in the process. These days, as we manage through the pandemic, Amadeus holds down a weekend residency with Drai’s Nightclub of Las Vegas, employing his expertise as a drummer. He is also a proud father to Antwan Jr., and Ariana.

Check out the jewels tossed around between Amadeus and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. Click here to buy “Life of Amadeus: The Beat Goes On.”

