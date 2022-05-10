Amapiano Artist Nqobilé Has Arrived To “Shake” Up The Music Industry! 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Meet Nqobilé, one of the new generations of South Africans taking over the world with the unique infectious melodies of Ampaiano.

Amapiano is the distinctly South African sound that has dominated dancefloors and social media timelines worldwide. Emanating from the townships of South Africa and transmitted via influencer DJs, the infectious sound has exploded in popularity with artists like Diddy, Usher, Ludacris, and Alicia Keys vibing to the soulful house blend.

South African native Nqobilé is one of the dope new generations of South Africans embracing elements of their unique musical heritage and combining them with their own influences to create a universal sound.

As a professional dancer, Nqobilé spent years in the industry performing with some big names in Hip-Hop as part of CEO Dancers, touring with artists like Drake. One of the only authentic African dance troupes when Afroswing and Afrobeats had become the hottest new genres, the group was in high demand. They consciously blazed a trail for overlooked African artists, especially women, inspiring others to enter the industry with their proud representation of their culture.

Having achieved her goals as a dancer, natural-born performer Nqobilé knew it was time to explore her dreams as a musician. She decided to get back into the studio in 2020 and hasn’t looked back since. With a string of high-energy bangers under her belt, Nqobilé has been getting dancefloors lit performing in the U.K.

NQOBILÉ Ft Nadia Rose & Dance God Lloyd – Look At Her

AllHipHop caught up with Nqobilé to hear more about her journey flying the flag for South African artists. She talks about Amapiano and its roots and what folks back home make of the explosion of their sound on the world stage. We get into her musical influences and discuss who she would like to collaborate with in the future – spoiler alert, they’re all dynamic, powerful women who embody a style and confidence of their own, just like Nqobilé herself. She tells us about her upcoming EP and her plans for the future. Check it out and get to know Nqobilé below.