A$AP Twelvyy Talks A$AP Rocky, The Mob And Making New Music

A$AP Twelvyy is down with the Queen, aka Rihanna now that she is part of the A$AP Mob. But, he’s got his mind on his music.

A$AP Twelvyy’ Kids Gotta Eat is expected to arrive on July 7, not long after the rapper scored a slam dunk with his latest single, “Pass The Torch.”

A$AP Twelvyy challenges the stereotype of the strong, silent archetype. Despite frequently being overshadowed by figures such as A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg, Twelvyy consistently demonstrates his skill whenever given the opportunity. Since 2006, he’s emerged as one of the most talented voices of his generation, captivating crowds with his impressive wordplay.

Twelvyy left a significant impact with his inaugural solo album released under RCA in 2017, followed by a series of independent releases that garnered widespread critical acclaim. Particularly noteworthy is his commanding presence on social media, achieved through the creation of immersive pop-up events in various states and acquiring firsthand knowledge of consumer preferences through his own clothing retail establishments in Harlem. Now firmly established in the industry, A$AP Twelvyy is poised push through the pack in an authentic, organic manner.

His music deeply resonates with listeners, captivating them with infectious verses, intricate lyrics and vivid storytelling. His affiliation with the A$AP Mob and contributions amplified his popularity. Twelvyy’s upcoming LP and recently released singles serve as testaments to his passion for delivering dope rhymes with that Harlem swagger. Watch AllHipHop‘s interview below and keep scrolling for “Pass The Torch.”