Ashanti Talks Soul Train Awards ‘Lady of Soul’ Honor, Verzuz, New Book & More

With a multi-platinum discography, forthcoming book, new tour, and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on-the-way, Ashanti shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET has a new home this year in the legendary Apollo Theater, and dynamic duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold return as the hosts for the magical evening.

The award show will feature exciting performances from some of the biggest and brightest stars in Black music and entertainment.

H.E.R. leads the 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations with eight nominations, and Chris Brown and Jazmine Sullivan are tied with six nominations each.

Award-winning singer-songwriter, actress, author and entrepreneur Ashanti is the 2021 Soul Train Awards ‘Lady of Soul’ Award honoree.

The songstress has had an amazing career with achievements such as a Grammy, 8 Billboard Awards, and several Soul Train Awards including R&B/Soul Album, Independent R&B Soul Performance, R&B Soul Single-Female, and the Lady of Soul Awards’ ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ award.

Ashanti has also made history with having her first 3 singles land in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10. She also is in the Guiness World Record Book for having the fastest selling debut for a female artist at the time.

AllHipHop caught up with Ashanti to discuss her Soul Train honor, contribution to music, new endeavors and more!

AllHipHop: I’m really big on celebrating our legends and veterans and giving people their flowers. So, you’ve been one of our legends; I mean the Guinness World Record Book for fastest selling female debut at the time. Your Billboard accomplishments…. Now we are at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree, Ms. Ashanti. How does it feel?

Ashanti: It feels surreal. It’s such an amazing feeling and amazing moment for me. You know, Soul Train is such a staple in our culture, and to be amongst some of our icons is just an amazing, amazing feeling. You know we’re back home. We’re in New York. It’s the 50th anniversary. You know so, it really feels amazing!

AllHipHop: When you look good, you feel good from image to mental health. Ashanti always looks good. Is this your own doing with the styling? Are you co-conspiring with a stylist? I feel like Ashanti always gives looks.

Ashanti: I definitely have a stylist. His name is Tim. He’s definitely been getting the fire for me.

AllHipHop: You were great in the Verzuz. Who would you like to see in a Verzuz?

Ashanti: I don’t know. Did they say that Missy and Busta were about to go?

AllHipHop: They want them to…People have been pairing them because of their visuals and how great they are, and because they have no opponent, so people have been kinda like playing with the idea.

Ashanti: That would be kinda dope, and it’s like male, female. I would love to see that. I would love to see another Reggae one. I love all of my Reggae music, all of my Carribean music. Let’s get some Trini music; some Soca music. I would definitely love to see some island vibes. Some Afrobeats would be kinda dope.

AllHipHop: Several mainstream artists have sampled your music. How does it feel to have such timeless, classic music?

Ashanti: Amazing feeling. The fact that people are still sampling, and the fact that I’m doing records that I’ve written twenty years ago and they hit the same today is like a blessing. So, I’m very grateful for that.

AllHipHop: Top 5 favorite rappers dead or alive?

Ashanti: I would definitely go with Pac, Nas, Jay, Biggie….and this is not in any order. Ooooh who’s my number 5? I don’t know. Help me out. Bring one out. Say one. Wayne & Drake is dope. Look I cheated.

AllHipHop: What’s next for Ashanti?

Ashanti: Um so many things happening. I’m executively producing a film coming up starting in January. It will be filming in Florida. It’s called ‘Plus One.’ It’s a rom-com. I have a book coming out. I’m very excited about that. Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Excited about that. Another tour coming up overseas next year. I think we start in February. So, it’s a beautiful, beautiful moment for me.