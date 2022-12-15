B-Lovee Thanks TikTok For “My Everything” Blowing Up, Speaks On New Single “One Time”

AllHipHop spoke with B-Lovee in downtown Los Angeles, during his few days in town. Read below as we discuss “My Everything” blowing up, “One Time,” collaborating with Coi Leray, livestreaming, and more!

B-Lovee is only 21 years old and already on his way to superstardom. Hailing from The Bronx, New York, home to some of the most iconic rappers, B-Lovee makes bangers almost effortlessly using the ever-growing drill genre and shows no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

B-Lovee first exploded onto the scene in 2021 with his breakout single “IYKYK.” The official music video currently boasts over 14 million views and counting. B-Lovee quickly followed it up with “My Everything” later that year. The song became a viral sensation on TikTok, receiving standout remixes with both A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and G Herbo.

In describing himself, B-Lovee said he’s “a young man from The Bronx, New York.”

“I grew up, from the trenches. I started rapping and made it out that environment. We are trying to go further with every new single and video we’re dropping,” B-Lovee explained.

Fast forward to today, B-Lovee returns with yet another hit on his hands, this time tapping Ice Spice, J.I. and Skillibeng on “One Time.”

AllHipHop: Talk about only being 21. Do you feel 21?

B-Lovee: Nah, I feel like I’m 25 at this point in my life. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Did you always manifest this?

B-Lovee: No, I never really thought I was going to be a rapper at all. I just loved music and had big dreams. I don’t desire to be in everything so becoming a rapper was not my first thought of a career.

AllHipHop: What’d you want to be?

B-Lovee: I used to play football growing up so my dream was to be a football player. I was heavy into sports as a kid. Once I hung up my jersey and stopped playing, I was watching people like Big Meech and that’s what inspired me to actually want to rap. It worked out in our favor too.

AllHipHop: Definitely want to talk about “My Everything.” How much of a role do you think TikTok played?

B-Lovee: It played a huge role in “My Everything” because it was actually leaked on TikTok.

AllHipHop: Who leaked it?

B-Lovee: You know what’s funny, I still don’t know who did it. I wish I knew who leaked it, I’d congratulate and thank them [laughs].

AllHipHop: How did it feel seeing everyone make videos to your song?

B-Lovee: It was fire, I ain’t gon’ lie. I saw it growing day by day. I remember the first day, we just found out someone leaked the song. There were a couple of videos created, but it wasn’t really doing any numbers. But then every day, I noticed it was growing, the next next week, now it’s 100K videos. 300K, 400K, 500K. I’m saw it and was like oh nah, this is getting bigger and bigger.

AllHipHop: Did you think that song would do what it was?

B-Lovee: To this day, I remember my boy Talil was driving home one night. It was me, him and two girls in the car. I started playing the song and his reaction was like “play this back, play this back. I’m telling you, this gonna blow up.” He’s overly excited like, “Nah bro, this going to blow up. This is going to blow up.” Now me, I didn’t really like this song so I was shoving him off in the beginning but he kept pushing. At one point, he said “Send me this right now, this gon’ go crazy bro. I’m telling you.”

Looking back on it, he really spoke it into existence because that happened to be one of my biggest songs. I never thought that I was never going to drop that song. But yea I remember every day after i sent it, he was calling me for two weeks straight telling me “Yo bro, this song right here.” I think the only people at the time who heard it was him, some girl, my mom, and my sister. If you think about it, for him to keep calling me, I think it had to be him that leaked it.” [laughs].

AllHipHop: Wait! [laughs]

B-Lovee: It had to be, not gonna lie. It had to be because every day he was hitting me up like,” yo, what’s up? That song, I played it for this person, that person. They’re all saying the same sh*t.” You know when someone is just really hyper and extra sometimes? That was him talking about the song. He was really going crazy, playing it back to back. He was right though.

AllHipHop: Did you get signed after that or before?

B-Lovee: I got signed after that. It was when I dropped “IYKYK” that talks started.But then when I dropped “My Everything” and it went off, it was history from there. There were a couple people trying to sign me at the time and my team and I had our own picks of who we wanted and what felt right.

AllHipHop: I love your new song “One Time,” that’s my s###.

B-Lovee: Thank you, that’s love. I remember I was in Atlanta recording, making music out there and that was one of the songs that came out of it. Somebody in the session said, “Ice Spice might sound good on that.” We were supposed to do a record anyway together so we sent it over to her team. Then we got J.I. and Skillibeing on there.

AllHipHop: Best moment from that video shoot?

B-Lovee: I would probably say the main scene with all of us. It was going to be completely different at first, but we were all running late. That was a main part of the video that the director wanted to shoot. It was ended up being lit and it felt good seeing all the people there and all the energy in the room.

AllHipHop: You’re so chill. Are you always as chill?

B-Lovee: Yeah. I might be turnt up sometimes, but I’ll be chillin’ most of the time.

AllHipHop: Can you talk about linking with Coi Leray on “Demon”? That’s my girl.

B-Lovee: Word Shout out Coi for that. When we linked up, we had done two records. One was suppose to be put out from my side and one for her. I was suppose to be on “One Wish” with her however if you listen, you can still hear my vocals in the background. So many people were hitting me like “yo, that’s you? I’m bugging or no.”

AllHipHop: Did you feel any type of way she took you off?

B-Lovee: Nah that was her choice, I don’t feel anyway about it.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do for fun when you’re not working?

B-Lovee: Probably chillin’, playing 2K, streaming. I just started livestreaming on Twitch. That’s probably my favorite part, getting the chance to talk to people as I play my game. It’s like being live, but you live on your system. They also have different ways to make money through gaming and stuff.

AllHipHop: How much?

B-Lovee: It really depends on what type of views you bringing in, but they’re definitely paying influencers and stuff. I want to do a partnership for one myself. Twitch has so many big activations that I would like to tap into with people like Adin Ross and Kai Cenat. Those guys are different types of players, the platform looks different for them.

AllHipHop: Are you poppin’ on TikTok, too?

B-Lovee: Yeah, I’ve been doing my thing on Tiktok. I’ve been on it way more as of lately, it has good vibes on there.

AllHipHop: Any goals for yourself?

B-Lovee: My goal right now is to eat [laughs]. All jokes aside, I’m trying to go platinum a couple of times throughout my career. The focus right now is trying to elevate big time in my sound and overall style. I have a bunch of projects I’m working on including a Netflix movie so i’m excited to see what 2023 brings.