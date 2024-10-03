Beanie Sigel Pushes Voting With Mobilize Justice and the AAPI Victory Fund

Beanie Sigel was once known as the “Broad Street Bully,” but now he wants people to vote.

Algernon Billups talks to Beanie Sigel, Lihn Nguyen and Dr. Yusef about voting and more.

Philly legend Beanie Sigel has partnered with Mobilize Justice and the AAPI Victory Fund to engage with various communities about the importance of active participation in the voting process. Mobilize Justice is a movement dedicated to inspiring millions affected by violence to become informed and engaged in both local and national politics. The AAPI Victory Fund focuses on empowering Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders to vote and make their voices heard.

Recently, these two impactful organizations facilitated critical conversations within the Detroit community, addressing challenges and concerns surrounding participation in the upcoming election. Beanie Sigel and Wayno met with local residents and some of the city’s top influencers to discuss how they can leverage their platforms to underscore the importance of voting. Mobilize Justice and the AAPI Victory Fund are currently planning to expand these community meetings to other markets, including North Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

AllHipHop correspondent Algernon had the honor of joining a Zoom conversation with Beanie Sigel, AAPI Victory Fund COO Lihn Nguyen, Senior Advisor Nick Rathod, and Michigan Roundtable Co-Executive Director Dr. Yusef to discuss the exciting details of this remarkable initiative.

AllHipHop: I appreciate you all for taking the time to speak with us about this important initiative. Let us know if it gets too loud; we’re also running a listening session right now. To start, can you give us some background on what AAPI Victory Fund is doing in Detroit?

Lihn Nguyen (AAPI Victory Fund COO): Absolutely. AAPI Victory Fund is focused on engaging with Asian-American Pacific Islanders and the entire Asian immigrant community across the country. We’re here in Detroit, on the ground in Michigan, working alongside Mobilize Justice. Our hope is to engage with real people—artists, influencers, and community leaders—to get a temperature check on how people feel about the upcoming election. There’s a lot happening, and this is one of the toughest years we’ve had to think about voting.

AllHipHop: Beanie, how did you get involved with Mobilize Justice?

Beanie Sigel: I was brought into Mobilize Justice by a friend and family member, Marvin Bing. He brought me into this space as a credible messenger. Marvin believes, and I do too, that when engaging with the youth and trying to empower them, we need credible voices that speak their language. That’s how I came aboard—to share my platform and engage in dialogue with young people and those impacted by the justice system, in a way they can understand.

AllHipHop: Beanie, especially given your experience in the trenches, why is this initiative important to you as an artist?

Beanie Sigel: As an artist, I believe we have a responsibility to engage with the people we connect with through our music. Often, the content we put out reflects the struggles we’ve seen or experienced. But being on the other side now, I realize that those closest to the problem are closest to the solution. We have to use our platforms to promote positive change and to speak directly to the issues affecting our communities.

AllHipHop: For anyone in the community who feels their vote doesn’t count, what would you say to them about why this election is important?

Dr. Yusef (Michigan Roundtable Co-Executive Director): That’s right. We control the power within our communities and within ourselves, but we’ve been deprived of seeing that power because of what we’ve experienced historically in this country. Voting is part of a broader toolset for advocating and organizing. When we combine grassroots efforts with policy, we create a powerful platform. Hip-hop artists are often called upon during elections because of the influence they have, and it’s time we recognize and harness that power for our communities.

AllHipHop: What do you think other artists in the culture should be doing to encourage their communities to vote?

Beanie Sigel: A lot of artists may not know how much power they have. When they reach a certain status, they might feel like they’ve made it and forget that their voice matters. I think they should use their platforms to connect with their communities and think about what life was like before they were successful. It’s about educating the future leaders—the youth—so they know their vote isn’t just about choosing between two people; it’s about impacting their communities on a ground level.

AllHipHop: Finally, where can people find out more about this initiative and how they can get involved?

Lihn Nguyen: The best place to reach us is on Instagram. You can find Mobilize Justice at @mobilizejustice and AAPI Victory Fund at @aapivictoryfund. Drop us a DM; we’re very online, and that’s the best way to tap in with us.

