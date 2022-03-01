Big Court Talks Approaching Wack100 Over Master P, Crip Mac And Rising Up From Rapping To Podcasting

Big Court has no issue speaking his mind to and with the likes of Master P, Snoop Dogg, J. Prince, Ice-T, Tech N9ne and even Wack100.

If you don’t know Big Court, get ready. He has been behind the scenes for a long time, but now he is making major moves with his new podcast “Holdin’ Court,” which has already featured Master P, Snoop Dogg, J. Prince, Ice-T, Tech N9ne and others.

Big Court made headlines when he defended Master P from Wack100, who offered unsolicited commentary on the No Limit mogul’s finances. A former rapper, Big Court has successfully transitioned from the streets to giving wise counsel to the likes of viral sensation Crip Mac. It cannot be easy, but the Kansas City, Missouri native makes it look good.

In this interview, Big Court talks being a No Limit Soldier, what he’s learned in the streets and being Master P’s right hand and more to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.

Get to know the man and the myth – Big Court.