Big Hookz is more than an artist with a penchant for hit-making! He is also a hustler with a mindset we can learn from!

It’s no secret that most money in music usually comes from the outside hustle. Nobody is more familiar with that than African artist Big Hookz. Coming to us from D.C. by way of Cameroon, the natural-born hunters and artist has been grinding in the industry since the early 2000s. He sits down with AllHipHop’s own Slops to discuss his new book and many ventures he found as an artist.